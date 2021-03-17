If You Loved 'Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Trailer, Watch These Shows Before It Releases

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is one of the much-awaited series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much to the excitement of the fans, the makers dropped the trailer of this show. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier trailer saw Sam and Bucky teaming up to fight enemies. Given the rocky history between the two, they still manage to keep things professional between them. The miniseries will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 19, 2021. If you liked The Falcon And The Winter Soldier trailer, here are other shows and movies to binge on as you wait for it to release.

Shows and movies like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier

1. Inhumans

This 2017 sci-fi miniseries revolves around the Inhumans' royal family that has to save itself after the military coup against them. They escape to Hawaii to keep themselves and now they also have to protect the world. It has an IMDB rating of 5 and is available on Disney Plus.

2. The Umbrella Academy

This series revolves around how 43 children are born to women all across the world who showed no signs of pregnancy. Seven of them are adopted by a billionaire who trains them to save the world. They disband in their teenage but later reunite as well. It has an IMDB rating of 8 and is available on Netflix.

3. Warrior Nun

This 2020 show tells the story of a young woman who wakes up in a morgue. She then realises that she has superpowers and also has an artifact embedded in her back. It has an IMDB rating of 6.8 and is available on Netflix.

4. The Boys

This series revolves around how a group of vigilantes come together to uncover the dirty side of superheroes. The superheroes here only want to save the lives of the people as and when they please and only work for money. It has an IMDB rating of 8.7 and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

5. Marvel's Jessica Jones

This Netflix original series tells the story of a mysterious Marvel character Jessica Jones. After she loses her powers as a superhero due to a tragedy, she opens her own investigating company that solves cases involving people who have special abilities. It has an IMDB rating of 7.9 and is available on Netflix.

6. Heroes

This sci-fi show revolves around a group of people who inexplicably develop superpowers. They then team up to save the world from external dangers and catastrophes. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5 and is available on Disney Plus.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer