If You Loved 'Grey's Anatomy', Here Are A Few Shows Featuring The Same Cast

Grey’s Anatomy is a popular medical drama that has received much fandom ever since its inception in the year 2005. The show revolves around a bunch of surgical interns and their everyday experiences which help them become some of the finest doctors ever. The show has 17 seasons so far and all of them have worked remarkably well with the audience. If you loved Grey’s Anatomy, here are a bunch of shows that feature Grey’s Anatomy actors in some way or the other. Have a look at the list.

Shows to watch if you loved Grey’s Anatomy

Station 19

Station 19 is a spin-off version of Grey’s Anatomy which is a major reason for its popularity across the globe. The plot of this show revolves around the story of Andy Herrera, who is a confidential firefighter in Seattle. This show stars Ellen Pompeo in a few scenes.

Private Practice

Private Practice is another show based on the life of health workers which has been working well with the audience. The plot of this show revolves around Dr Addison Montgomery, who joins her friend Naomi and Sam Bennett in running a private clinic in Los Angeles. It stars Justin Chambers in a key role.

Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team

Grey’s Anatomy: B-Team is another spin-off show which has been created with the same concept as Grey’s Anatomy. The plot of this show revolves around a few medical interns who have been working at the Grey Sloan Memorial under chief Bailey. This series stars Chandra Wilson in an important role.

Cold Case

Cold Case is a mystery drama series that kicked off in the year 2003. The plot of this show revolves around a female detective who is assigned with a few cases which have never been solved in the past. This series features actor Justin Chambers who played an important role in Grey’s Anatomy.

Devils

Devils is a recent drama series which released in 2020. The plot of this show revolves around a few businessmen who unfold a conspiracy, resulting in an unexpected turn of events. This drama series stars Patrick Dempsey in an important role, who was also a part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast.

Will and Grace

Will and Grace is a popular sitcom show which was premiered in 1998. The plot of this show revolves around a lawyer from the LBGTQ+ community and his friend who end up becoming permanent roommates with time. The show also features Patrick Dempsey in the role of Matthew.

The X-Files

The X-Files is a sci-fi show which has 11 seasons so far and was premiered in 1993. The plot of this series revolves around a conspiracy theorist, Dana Scully, and her various adventures. The X-Files show stars James Pickens Jr in a key role.

The Conners

The Conners is another renowned show which kicked off in the year 2018. The plot of this show revolves around the Conner family which has been dealing with various struggles in life. This series features Grey’s Anatomy’s James Pickens Jr in a key role.

American Divided

America Divided is a documentary show which has two seasons so far. The plot of this show revolves around the concept of the American Dream and how it is undermined by various inequalities in society. This series also features actor Jesse Williams in a key role.

