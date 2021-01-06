If You Loved 'Hippopotamus', Here Are Similar Thriller Movies That Will Leave You Amazed

Hippopotamus in an edge-of-the-seat thriller drama flick directed by Edward A. Palmer. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Ruby, a young woman who wakes up from a bad dream only to find herself trapped in a real-life nightmare. Ruby is kidnapped in a basement by a man who tells her that she will remain captive until she falls in love with him. If you loved watching the film and are on a hunt for similar movies like Hippopotamus, then here we have compiled a list of thriller films that you should watch next.

Movies like Hippopotamus:

The Lie

Released in 2018, The Lie is a psychological thriller film helmed by Veena Sud. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a father and daughter who are on their way to a dance camp. During their trip, the two spot the daughter’s best friend at the side of the road. They offer her a ride with good intension which lead to terrible consequences.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

Directed by Shawn Christensen, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall is an American Mystery drama featuring Logan Lerman and Elle Fanning in the lead role. The film narrates the life of Sidney Hall, a novelist, who gains fame at the mere age of 24 owing to his published novel based on traumatic events. Soon, he disappears from the public eye and a detective is set out to find him.

ALSO READ| If You Loved Manav Vij In 'Andhadhun', Add These Notable Works Of His On Your Watchlist

I’m Your Woman

I’m Your Woman is a 2020 released neo-noir flick helmed by Julia Hart. Rachel Brosnahan plays the lead role, Jean, in the movie. The premise of the film follows the life of Jean who is forced to go on the run with her baby after her husband betrays his partners in crime and disappears mysteriously.

ALSO READ| 10 Movies Like 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' That You Can Watch If You Loved The Comedy Satire

Secret Obsession

Starring Brenda Song and Mike Vogel in the lead role, Secret Obsession is a 2019 psychological thriller film. The movie revolves around the life of Jennifer who wakes up with amnesia post suffering from a traumatic attack. He doting husband caress for her but Jennifer soon realises that the danger is far from over.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'That '70s Show', Here Are Similar Comedy Series That You Should Watch Next

The Drowning

The Drowning tells the story of a forensic psychologist who is haunted by his expert witness testimony that sent a young boy to prison for a murder case. However, things take an ugly turn when the boy returns in his life. He is drawn into a damaging, soul-searching investigation of the case.

ALSO READ| Hippopotamus Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of This Thriller-drama?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.