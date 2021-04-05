If You Loved 'Irul', Here Are A Series Of Malayalam Thrillers Starring Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil’s Irul is a Malayalam thriller film that was recently released on Netflix. The film has been directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and stars Darshana Rajendran and Soubin Shahir in key roles. Irul has lately been gaining a lot of attention as viewers are loving the exceptional storytelling style and the power-packed performances by the actors. If you loved watching Fahadh Faasil’s stellar work in the film, here is a look at a series of his thriller movies.

Fahadh Faasil’s movies like Irul

1. C U Soon

C U Soon is one of the thriller movies in Malayalam which has worked exceptionally well with the audience. The plot of the film revolved around a software engineer and his relationship with a mysterious girl who claims to be trapped by strict parents. The film had been directed by Mahesh Narayanan and starred Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. Fahadh Faasil played the role of Kevin Thomas in the film, who is out in search of the truth.

2. Varathan

Varathan is a Malayalam film that hit the theatres in the year 2018. The plot of this film revolved around a couple who shifts into a new town in order to start a new life. The film starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi and Dileesh Pothan. Varathan had been directed by Amal Neerad and was a major hit at the time of its release.

3. Athiran

Athiran is a psychological thriller film that hit the theatres in 2019. The plot of the film revolved around a psychiatrist who visits a mental asylum and is utterly smitten by a woman admitted to the hospital. This film had been directed by Vivek and starred Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

4. Super Deluxe

Super Deluxe is a drama-thriller-comedy film that released on Netflix in 2019. The film was a combination of four different storylines and one of them starred Fahadh Faasil in an important role. He played the role of a man who has just discovered that his wife has been having an affair and she has killed him unintentionally. The film had been directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja who also worked on a part of the screenplay.

5. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is a thriller film which had taken the industry by storm in 2017. The plot of the film revolved around a chain snatcher and a young couple who has been trying to get the man to confess the truth. This film had been directed by Dileesh Pothan and won multiple awards in its time.

6. 1 by Two

1 by Two is a thriller film that hit the theatres in 2014. The plot of this film revolved around the murder of a young man and the effect it had on his twin brother. Fahadh Faasil played the role of an investigating officer in the film while Murali Gopi played the lead role. This film has an engaging plotline that is sure to keep you hooked throughout.

7. Cocktail

The film Cocktail released in the year 2010 and was the talk of the town for its mind-boggling content. The film revolved around a family and a hitchhiker who gets into their vehicle. The film had been directed by Arun Kumar Aravind and starred Anoop Menon, Fahadh Faasil, and Jayasurya in important roles.

8. Diamond Necklace

Diamond Necklace is a thriller film which released in the year 2012. The plot of the film revolved around the life of a man who lives a luxurious life in Dubai. The film starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role while the movie had been helmed by Lal Jose.

Image Courtesy: Still from YouTube (Netflix India)