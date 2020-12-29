If You Loved Jude Law In 'The Holiday', Here Are 10 Other Movies You Can Watch

The Holiday is a 2006 movie that was written, produced and directed by Nancy Meyers. It cast Jude Law and Kate Winslet in the lead and many fans loved Jude Law in The Holiday as Graham Simpkins, who is a single father raising two daughters. The film received 3/5 stars on an average and was loved by all. Here are some other movies like The Holiday if you loved Jude Law's acting:

Jude Law's movies like The Holiday

Cold Mountain

This 2003 movie was written and directed by Anthony Minghella. It cast Jude Law as William "W. P." Inman, Nicole Kidman as Ada Monroe, Renée Zellweger as Ruby Thewes, Eileen Atkins as Maddy and Kathy Baker as Sally Swanger & was based on a very famous novel. The film received a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb.

Closer

This 2004 movie was written by Patrick Marber and produced and directed by Mike Nichols. It starred Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and Clive Owen in the lead role and was also based on a book. The movie is rated 7.2/10 on IMDb and is considered as one of the best romantic movies by Jude Law.

Anna Karenina

This 2012 movie was directed by Joe Wright and was based on Leo Tolstoy's book of the same name. It cast Keira Knightley as Princess Anna Arkadievna Karenina, Jude Law as Count Alexei Alexandrovich Karenin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Count Alexei Kirillovich Vronsky and Matthew Macfadyen as Prince Stepan "Stiva" Arkadyevich Oblonsky. Fans loved this movie and it has a rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb.

Alfie

This 2004 romantic movie was written, directed, and produced by Charles Shyer. It cast Jude Law as Alfie Elkins Jr, Marisa Tomei as Julie, Susan Sarandon as Liz, Renée Taylor as Lu Schnitman and Jane Krakowski as Dorie. The movie is rated 6.2/10 on IMDb and is another classic movie by Jude Law.

My Blueberry Nights

This 2007 movie was directed by Wong Kar-wai and it was his first English movie. It cast Norah Jones as Elizabeth (Lizzie/Beth), Jude Law as Jeremy, David Strathairn as Arnie Copeland, Rachel Weisz as Sue Lynne Copeland and Natalie Portman as Leslie. The film was based on a Chinese movie and has a 6.6/10 rating on IMDb.

Music From Another Room

This movie released in 1998 and was directed by Charlie Peters. It starred Jude Law, Jennifer Tilly, Gretchen Mol, Martha Plimpton, and Brenda Blethyn. This is one of Jude Law's earlier romantic movies. It has a rating of 6.4/10.

Bent

This movie came out in 1997 and was directed by Sean Mathias. The film cast Clive Owen as Max, Lothaire Bluteau as Horst, Ian McKellen as Uncle Freddie, Brian Webber II as Rudy, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Wolf, Mick Jagger as Greta, Jude Law as Stormtrooper and Paul Bettany as Captain. It has been rated 7.2/10 on IMDb.

The Nest

Released in 2020, The Nest is written, directed, and produced by Sean Durkin. It cast Jude Law as Rory O’Hara, Carrie Coon as Allison O’Hara, Charlie Shotwell as Benjamin “Ben” O’Hara, Oona Roche as Samantha “Sam” O’Hara and Adeel Akhtar as Steve. The movie has a 6.2/10 rating on IMDb.

Breaking and Entering

This 2006 movie was directed by Anthony Minghella and starred Jude Law, Juliette Binoche, and Robin Wright in the lead. This movie is about a young man living in London who has to re-evaluate his life. The film has received a rating of 6.5/10.

A Rainy Day In New York

This 2019 movie was written and directed by Woody Allen. It cast Timothée Chalamet as Gatsby Welles, Elle Fanning as Ashleigh Enright, Selena Gomez as Chan Tyrell, Jude Law as Ted Davidoff, Diego Luna as Francisco Vega and Liev Schreiber as Roland Pollard. This movie was about a young couple who travel to go back to New York.

