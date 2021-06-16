If You Loved Lisa Haydon's Pregnancy Photoshoot, Here Are 5 Other Rocking Pregnancy Shoots

Lisa Haydon is pregnant with her third child with her husband Dino Lalwani. She has been posting some really gorgeous pictures of herself as she is on the verge of welcoming her child into the world. She recently was part of a photoshoot with Harper’s Bazaar. Lisa Haydon’s pregnancy shoot with Harper’s Bazaar saw her in a two-piece bikini while she lounged on the beach. People were awed by her stunning looks in the pictures and commended her for breaking stereotypes. If you liked browsing through her confident and glowing pregnancy pics, here are some other pregnancy shoots that amazed fans.

5 famous pregnancy shoots

Anushka Sharma

All of India rejoiced along with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli when they announced the news of their pregnancy. Now the couple has welcomed their beautiful baby girl who they are keeping away from the eyes of the internet. When Anushka Sharma was pregnant, she was on the cover of Vogue, showing off her baby bump in a variety of poses, each of which was stunning. Her pictures left the internet in awe of their beauty.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena shot with Puma India when she was pregnant with her second child. The photoshoot saw her dressed in bubblegum pink activewear, that left her baby bump exposed for all to see. She said she was trying to break the stereotype that women who are pregnant are not active.

Beyonce

Back in 2017, when Beyonce was pregnant with the twins, she gave the world a photoshoot that fans have still not been able to get over. The icon let her body do all the talking and showed the communion with nature that a woman experiences during her pregnancy. Her photos had become quite popular then.

P!nk

When P!ink was pregnant with her second child, she posed for a photoshoot with her first. The picture had a very Bohemian vibe. It also showed the warmth and love of a mother for her unborn child.

Neha Dhupia

When Neha Dhupia announced her wedding to Angad Bedi, the whole of India was shocked. When she revealed she was expecting her first child not much later, the shock factor redoubled. The pictures that she shared of her pregnancy though, really stunned the audience.

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.