If You Loved 'Master Of None', Here Are Other Shows By The Cast That You Must Watch

Master of None cast has Aziz Ansari, Eric Wareheim, Noël Wells, Lena Waithe, Kelvin Yu, among others, in pivotal roles. The comedy-drama television series is created by Ansari and Alan Yang. There are currently three seasons available with 25 episodes. The show has garnered appreciation for the performances. Know other projects to watch featuring the actors from the series.

Other shows by Master of None cast

Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari plays a commercial actor, Dev Shah, in Master of None. He is best known for portraying Tom Haverford in the political satire mockumentary sitcom Parks and Recreation. Ansari has been a part of shows like Human Giant, Scrubs, Bob's Burgers, and more.

Eric Wareheim

Master of None cast has Eric Wareheim as Dev's friend, Arnold Bauheiser. He has appeared in shows like Clark and Michael, Tim and Eric, Awesome Show, Great Job!, Funny or Die Presents, Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule, The Office, Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories, Hot Package, and others. Wareheim has lent his voice to series such as Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Tom Goes to the Mayor, Bob's Burgers, Jon Benjamin Has a Van, and The Simpsons.

Noël Wells

Noël Wells is known for voicing Kelsey Pokoly in the Cartoon Network animated series Craig of the Creek. She essays Rachel Silva in Master of None. Her other voice role appears in The Awesomes, Wander Over Yonder, Star Trek: Lower Decks, DuckTales, and more.

Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe's acting credit on shows includes The Comeback, Transparent, This Is Us, Dear White People, The Healing Powers of Dude, Westworld, The Chi, and Big Mouth. She has worked as a writer on series like How to Rock, Bones, Boomerang, and Twenties. Master of None has Waithe depicting Dev's lesbian friend, Denise.

Kelvin Yu

Kelvin Yu has guest-starred in a number of television shows. It includes Frasier, ER, Las Vegas, Without a Trace, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, CSI: NY, and Bones. He voices a minor character on The Great North series. Yu is seen as Brian Chang in Master of None.

Master of None story centers around 30-year-old actor Dev Shah, following his personal and professional experiences. The first season takes place in New York City, while the second instalment is set in Italy and New York. A third season has recently premiered on Netflix. The series has received several acclaims and nominations with winning three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe.

