If You Loved Nobody (2021), Here Are Other Action-thrillers To Add To Your Watchlist

Nobody is an action-thriller film that stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, and Christopher Lloyd. Nobody movie’s plot revolves around a man, Hutch Mansell, who saves a young woman from being harassed on the train by a group of thugs. This causes him to become the target of a merciless drug lord who sends armed men to kill him and his family. If one liked the plot of Nobody (2021), here are other action thrillers to definitely watch.

Action thriller movies like Nobody (2021) to watch

1. Ava

This 2020 film revolves around an assassin who is on the run from her own organisation. Her boss wants to kill her because she interrogates her victims and asks them questions she is not supposed to. It has an IMDB rating of 5.2 and is available on Netflix.

2. Extraction

This Chris Hemsworth starrer revolves around an imprisoned drug lord’s son, Ovi who is kidnapped by a rival gang. A mercenary, Tyler Rake, is hired to bring Ovi back. But the sum of money which was promised to Tyler upon rescuing Ovi is not transferred to him, botching the whole operation. It has an IMDB rating of 6.2 and is available on Netflix.

3. Hunter Killer

This Gerald Butler and Gary Oldman starrer revolves around the kidnapping of the Russian president. An American submarine captain and the US Navy Seals officials take up the job of finding and rescuing the President. It has an IMDB rating of 6.2 and is available on Amazon Prime.

4. Peppermint

This Jennifer Garner starrer follows a woman whose daughter and husband are brutally killed by a drug cartel. She undergoes training to seek revenge on them. It has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is available on Netflix.

5. Mission Impossible franchise

This Tom Cruise starrer promises action-packed sequences in all of its films. It follows the adventures of the American spy Ethan Hunt. There are a total of six films in this franchise. The latest film Fallout revolves around how Ethan and his team race against time to stop a terrorist organisation from initiating a series of nuclear explosions.

6. 13 Hours

This John Krasinski starrer is based on the novel of the same name authored by Mitchell Zuckoff. The plot of the film revolves around a team of six members of a security team who have fought to protect the US diplomatic compound in Libya when other countries have withdrawn all support to the country amid rise in terrorist attacks. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available on Amazon Prime.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Nobody trailer