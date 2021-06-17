If You Loved 'Phil Of The Future', Here're 5 Other Time Travel Movies/ Shows To Watch

Phil of the Future is a science fiction sitcom that aired for two seasons, from 2004 to 2006, with 43 episodes. Created by Tim Maile and Douglas Tuber, it shows a family from the future that gets stuck in the 21st Century as their time machine breaks down. The Disney series had Ricky Ullman, Amy Bruckner, Alyson Michalka, Craig Anton, and Lise Simms playing key characters.

Movies/shows if you loved Phil of the Future

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter star in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure with George Carlin. Released in 1989, the movie follows Bill and Ted as they travel through time to collect historical figures for their high school history assignment. With the positive responses from the viewers, it became a success at the box office and got two more installments.

Best Friends Whenever

Created by Jed Elinoff & Scott Thomas, Best Friends Whenever is a Disney series. It stars Landry Bender and Lauren Taylor as two best friends Cyd Ripley and Shelby Marcus, respectively. They get trapped in time leaping forward and backward when a science experiment goes wrong. Their young genius scientist neighbour, Barry Eisenberg, played by Gus Kamp, helps them in mastering their new power. It has 30 episodes over the course of two seasons.

Hot Tub Time Machine

A malfunctioning time machine takes a man back to 1986 with his two friends and nephew. There, they have to relive a fateful night and not change anything to make sure the nephew is born. Hot Tub Time Machine cast John Cusack, Rob Corddry, Craig Robinson, Clark Duke, Crispin Glover, Lizzy Caplan, and Chevy Chase. The 2010 release movie was a hit and a sequel was released in 2015.

The Umbrella Academy

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy is a black comedy superhero series. It focuses on a dysfunctional family of adopted superheroes siblings who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and stop an apocalypse. They travel through time and even create a new reality, which will be shown in the upcoming third season. It features Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and others.

Back to the Future

Among the most acclaimed time traveling movies of all time is Back to the Future. It stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and more. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the story is set in 1985 when a teenager is sent back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean automobile built by his scientist friend. The teenager's action could erase his own existence as he tries to separate then reconcile his parents along with discovering a way to get back to his time. The blockbuster reaction led to the release of two more films.

IMAGE: DISNEY.IN

