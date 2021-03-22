If You Loved Reese Witherspoon's 'Gone Girl', Take A Look At Other Movies Produced By Her

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her 45th birthday today. She entered the industry in the year 1991 as an actor and within a few years, she also took up the role of a producer for various movies. Fans have poured their love for her movie Gone Girl which starred Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in pivotal roles. The psychological thriller helmed by filmmaker David Fincher was an adaption of the 2012 novel by Gillian Flynn of the same name. Reese Witherspoon as producer has worked on different themed based movies. If you love movies like Gone Girl, have a look at other movies produced by the actor.

Reese Witherspoon's movies where she worked as a producer

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

The movie is the sequel to the 2001 film Legally Blonde which starred Reese Witherspoon in the lead role. In this movie, the actor also worked as the executive producer. The movie was released in 2003 and starred Sally Field, Regina King, Jennifer Coolidge, Bruce McGill and many more.

Penelope

The movie was released in 2006 and was directed by Mark Palansky. It stars Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Catherine O'Hara, Peter Dinklage, Richard E.Grant and Reese Witherspoon. Besides playing the role of Annie, Reese also served as the producer of the movie. The movie is a fantasy rom-com that revolves around a girl who is born with the nose of a pig.

Hot Pursuit

The comedy movie was released in the year 2015. The female-oriented movie starred Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara in the lead roles. The story revolves around a police officer who has to protect the widow of a drug lord. The movie is written by David Feeney and John Quaintance and directed by Anne Fletcher. Reese was one of the producers of the film.

Lucy in the Sky

The drama movie that was released in 2019 revolved around astronauts who are romantically involved. The movie features Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz and many more. It is directed by Noah Hawley and is produced by Fox Searchlight Pictures alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Other than these movies, Reese Witherspoon has various future projects lined up where she will serve as a producer. The movies include The Dry, Sing 2, Pyros, Your Place or Mine and The Cactus. Apart from movies, the actor has also produced television series like The Morning Show, Truth Be Told and Little Fires Everywhere.