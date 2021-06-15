If You Loved SATC, Here Are 5 Other Shows On Female Friendships To Binge-watch

Sex and the City has been made famous for its style, splendour, sensuality, and strong female characters. As audiences witnessed Mr Big and Carrie's story unfold, they alternately cheered and grieved. Once Charlotte married Harry and the couple welcomed their adorable girls, the audience was overjoyed. As Miranda relocated to Brooklyn, they were astonished. Samantha Jone's flair and bold personality, of course, wowed each Sex and the City lover. Viewers are still enamoured with both the style and personal lives of all 4 ladies following six seasons and two films. Here are 5 series to follow if you adore SATC and if you're still seeking a show with all the fashion, intrigue, and powerful women protagonists.

Shows like SATC

Younger

Younger will appeal to fans of SATC because of the intrigue, female bonds, great costumes, and lavish events that the protagonists attend. Liza Miller is newly divorced and unemployed, and she's seeking a new beginning. She does whatever she needs to do, even lying about her age in order to acquire a job at a New York publishing business. As the falsehoods are revealed, secrets are uncovered, and romantic connections blossom only to shatter, there are highs and lows. Fans will enjoy the show's powerful female characters, such as Maggie, Liza's long-time artistic companion who is just the right amount of feisty, and Kelsey, Liza's new coworker who is driven and devoted. Younger would not fail to impress fans of the SATC series.

The Mindy Project

Dr Mindy Lahiri, a renowned OB/GYN who isn't so fortunate in her romantic life, is played by Mindy Kaling, who impresses in her role in the series. She has a hard time balancing frivolous flirting and long-term partnerships in a stylish manner. Her feminine office is packed with girlie charms, and her eccentric costumes are crush-worthy. From the stern Dr Danny Castellano to the hilarious nurse Morgan, Dr Lahiri's office is full of colourful characters that viewers will find love with. Lovers of Sex and the City may become infatuated with style, and Mindy's back-and-forth romance with a charming man in the facility will remind them of Carrie and Big's tumultuous love affair.

Mom

Mom follows the tale of five women who, following years of addiction, decide to attempt to lead a fresh and clean life. Through the highs and lows of unemployment, grief, mending family traumas, and remaining sober, Marjorie, Christy, Bonnie, Jill, and Wendy are in this together. The devotion of all these five women would remind viewers of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha's lovely bond. Mom is a wonderful show that will have you crying with laughter as they prevail over adversity together.

The Bold Type

The Bold Type, like Sex and the City, is full of splendour, love life conflict, and close female friendships. Jane, Kat, and Sutton are three great women who rely on one another whilst working tirelessly on the publication Scarlet and dealing with the hardships of developing their own distinctive voices. The Bold Type is modelled on the true story of Joanna Coles, the actual Cosmopolitan magazine executive editor.

Four More Shots Please!

Four More Shots, Please! follows the experiences of four extremely diverse women - all of whom are facing their own struggles and dealing with reality as it unfolds. It's the allure of true, unvarnished friendship, despite its flaws. Four More Shots Please! is the perspective of an urban, progressive liberal Indian woman, a brutally accurate depiction of what it is to be a smart female in a nation that relies on disingenuousness, to be independent in a part of the world that is enslaved by chains, and to be genuine in a country that flourishes on dishonesty. Almost every aspect of the show is reminiscent of SATC.

