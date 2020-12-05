If You Loved 'Shazam!', Here Are Similar Underdog-turned-superhero Movies To Watch Next

Shazam! is a superhero film revolving around the life of Billy. After being abandoned at a fair, he constantly looks for his mother. However, billy’s life takes a massive turn when he inherits superpowers of a powerful wizard. This DC superhero movie released in 2019 and performed well at the box office. A sequel of the movie is already under production. Here, we have curated a list of other superhero films like Shazam! which were loved by the audiences but yet remained underrated.

Super

Released in 2010, Super is a black comedy superhero film helmed by James Gunn. Starring Rainn Wilson, Elliot Page, Kevin Bacon and Nathan Fillion, the plot of the movie essays the life of a fry cook. After his wife leaves him, he emulates a TV superhero and transforms himself into a costumed vigilante. According to Goliath, although after receiving critical acclamation, Super could only gross about $422,000 at the box office. Despite, the film’s lukewarm reception, this superhero film is worth seeking out.

Hancock

Directed by Peter Bag, Hancock is a 2008 released superhero comedy-drama film. Starring Will Smith, Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman, the movie revolves around the life of a vigilante superhero, John Hancock, whose reckless actions routinely cost the Los Angeles city millions of dollars. Eventually, one person her saves makes it a mission to change Hancock’s image forever. Despite gaining critical acclamation from fans and critics alike, Hancock never gained the superhero movie status.

Defendor

Defendor is a vigilante comedy-drama film helmed by Peter Stebbings in 2009. Starring Woody Harrelson as Arthur Poppington, the premise of the films unveils how he adopts a superhero persona named Defendor. The movie is filled with hilarious comic puns, however, it performed averagely at the box office.

Chronicle

Chronicle is a found-footage superhero film which released back in 2012. Helmed by Josh Trank, the movie follows the lives of three high school friends who stumble upon something mysterious which enables them with superpower abilities. However, what started off a mere game turns ugly when they begin to lose control.

Dredd

Released in 2012, Dredd is a science fiction action movie helmed by Pete Travis. Starring Karl Urban in the lead role, the plot of the film is set in a dystopic future, where metropolis called Mega-City One lies in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. A coldblooded policeman Dredd and a psychic rookie investigate three brutal murders. While doing so, they stumble upon a drug den run by the dangerous lord Ma-Ma.

