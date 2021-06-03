If You Loved 'Sherni' Trailer, Here Are 5 Other Bollywood Films With Strong Female Leads

The makers of Vidya Balan's upcoming film Sherni, also featuring Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala and others, dropped the trailer of the same recently which garnered massive attention. Directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, among others, the film will follow the story of a forest officer, who will lead a team of trackers and locals intending to capture an unsettled tigress while battling natural and man-made obstacles. If you loved the Sherni trailer, here are some movies with gripping plots with female leads.

Bollywood movies with strong female leads

Mary Kom

The film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead encapsulates her early career before she became an Olympic medallist. The drama has glimpses of how she faced obstacles while practising the sport and how she did not give up even after she became a mother. Helmed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom remains popular even today.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

The film follows the journey of Rani Laxmibai and shows how she grew up in Bithoor, faced several challenges, and finally became the Queen of Jhansi. She then turned into a fierce warrior who was always ready to fight for justice. The movie starred an ensemble cast of Ankita Lokhande, Mishti, Priya Gamre, Unnati Davara, among others.

Margarita with a Straw

Starring Kalki Koechlin in lead, Margarita with a Straw is the story of an aspiring writer. As per the makers, this is a tale about a young rebellious woman who embarks on a breathtaking journey of self-discovery. She also faces rejection in life from her love interest.

Highway

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie featured Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The story depicts the tale of a young girl named Veera, who was seized and taken away by a gangster, just a day ahead of her nuptials. The unexpected incident doesn't deter her from fighting and she finds a new meaning to her life altogether.

Hacked

Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt, follows the story of how the life of Sameera (Hina Khan) changes after a 19-year-old young boy gets attracted to her. It all starts after she unexpectedly spent some time with him to overcome the pain her lover had given her. He hacks her social accounts and personal data apps but she fights back with courage.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SHERNI/ MARY KOM TRAILER

