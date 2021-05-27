If You Loved 'Sweet Tooth', Check Other Movies/shows Of The Cast Members You Can Enjoy

Sweet Tooth cast members, such as Christian Convery, Will Forte and Aliza Vellani, amongst others, have proven themselves to be instrumental in driving the story forward of Sweet Tooth, which has been produced by Robert Downey Jr. Sweet Tooth review(s) by many have seen the makers of the show describing the series inspired from a storyline from the DC comics as an "emotional and gut-wrenching affair", amongst others. If you're someone who has enjoyed the performance of Sweet tooth characters, the following list of shows that sees Sweet Tooth cast members in other roles may be of interest to you. Read on to know more.

Sweet Tooth trailer:

1) Zoo

Sweet Tooth star Nonzo Anozie as Abraham Kenyatta in this Netflix Original thriller series. The show is based on James Patterson's best-selling thriller novel of the same name. This show, which starts out as a fictitious wild-life documentary of sorts, quickly becomes into a thriller when the animals that feature in it go on an unexplained killing spree. The series, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) My Christmas Dream

Sweet Tooth's leading child actor, Christian Convery, stars as one of the main characters in the Christmas special film. The movie is about a department store manager who sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She then asks a recently fired employee to help her make the display, and, as they work together, they start falling for each other. The film can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

3) Little Mosque On The Prairie

Aliza Vellani stars as Layla Siddiqui in this dramedy. Little Mosque On The Prairie is about a group of middle eastern dwellers who bring along their culture to the fictitious town of Mercy, Saskatchewan, changing things forever. As far as information regarding where can one stream it is concerned, the show is currently not available for the same on domestic streamers. Globally, one can watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

4) MacGruber

Will Forte, who plays the adult version of Gus on Sweet Tooth, stars as the titular MacGruber in the film. The movie is about a vengeful mercenary who is seeking to settle scores with the individual who is responsible for his wife's untimely passing and has to save the world from a nuclear explosion as well. The film, which has a rating of 5.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

.

5) Messiah

This Netflix original drama stars Stefania LaVie Owen, who plays Bear on Sweet Tooth. Messiah is about A CIA officer who goes on to investigate a charismatic figure, whose followers believe he can perform miracles. The plot of the series is driven by questions surrounding the true nature of this figure and the officer's attempt to reveal the same. The show, which has a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) News Of The World

Neil Sandilands stars as Wilhelm Leonberger in this Tom Hanks-starrer. The film tells the story of Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas. The film, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix now.

7) Life In Pieces

James Brolin stars as the Short family patriarch, John in this series. The show essentially tells the story of a modern joint family and their individual struggles the members of the same face through each episode that is divided into four short stories. The series, which has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.