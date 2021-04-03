If You Loved 'Tenet' On Amazon Prime, Here's A List Of Time-bending Movies You Must Watch

Christopher Nolan's movies have always been noted for their unique concepts. His exceptional vision and his exploration of time travel through his movies have been appreciated by critics worldwide. His recent film, Tenet has an unusual plot structure with a surprise ending. The movie revolves around a CIA agent, time paradox, time travel and various apocalyptic scenes.

It features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie was recently made available for the audience and was released on Amazon Prime. If you watched Tenet on Amazon Prime, here is a list of other movies with a similar plot that you must check out.

Time-bending Movies like Tenet

12 Monkeys

This science-fiction movie was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Terry Gilliam. It is inspired by Chris Marker's short film La Jetee that was released in the year 1962. The movie features Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe with supporting actors like Christopher Plummer and David Morse. The story is set in 1996 as well as in 2035 and revolves around a deadly virus and people who released it and another bunch of people who tries to create a cure for it. Brad Pitt bagged a Golden Globe Award for the movie.

Primer

The movie was released in the year 2004 and revolves around the story of how there was an accidental discovery of time travel by two scientists. It was directed, edited, written, produced by as well as features Shane Carruth. Along with him, the movie also featured David Sullivan in a pivotal role.

Inception

Another Christopher Nolan masterpiece, Inception was released in the year 2010. The film features Leonardo Di Caprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine. The plot revolves around a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the dreams of his potential target.

Predestination

This Australian sci-fi movie was released in the year 2014. It was directed and written by Michael and Peter Spierig. The story is based on 1959's short story written by Robert A. Heinlein and is titled "All You Zombies". The movie features Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook and Noah Taylor. The plot revolves around a time traveller agent who wants to disarm a bomb but is confronted in a duel with an unknown person. It then explores the aftermath of the bomb blast and how the agent travels to the future and works as a bartender. His life changes when he talks to one of the customers.

Interstellar

One of the most mind-boggling movies of all time, Interstellar was released in the year 2014. The movie is the brainchild of director Christopher Nolan and the plot revolves around an astronaut who travels through a wormhole to find a new home for struggling mankind. The film features Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Matt Damon and many more.

Promo Image Source: Still From Tenet