If You Loved 'The Commuter,' Here Are 7 Similar Run-against-time Thrillers To Binge-watch!

The Commuter is a 2018 action thriller film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and marks one of the many Collet-Serra and Liam Neeson's collaborations. The movie follows a businessman who is unwittingly recruited into a murder conspiracy after he meets a mysterious woman on his daily train commute which threatens not only his life but also the people around him. The Commuter's cast includes Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, and Sam Neill. If you liked run-against-time thriller movies like The Commuter, here are 7 similar movies to binge-watch.

7 Movies like The Commuter to add to your watchlist

1. Non-Stop

After the release of The Commuter, the reviews addressed it to be similar to Neeson and Collet-Serra’s 2014 film Non-Stop. The story is about Bill Marks, a burned-veteran of Air Marshals service, who views his assignment not as a life-saving duty but as a desk job in the sky. It follows to him receiving a mysterious text message on the transatlantic journey from New York to London, that orders him to have the government transfer $150 million into a secret account or a passenger will die every 20 minutes.

2. Unknown

Unknown is a 2011 action-thriller film that marked the first collaboration between Jaume Collet-Serra and Liam Neeson. The story follows an American biologist attending a conference in Berlin who meets in a car accident and awakens from a four-day long coma only to discover that someone has taken his identity and no one, including his wife, believes him to be real. With the help of a former Stazi agent and an illegal immigrant, he sets out to prove who he is and find out why people were trying to kill him.

3. Run All Night

Run All Night is another Liam Neeson and Collet Serra collaboration and it also stars, Joel Kinnaman, Common, and Ed Harris. The film follows an ex-hitman Jimmy Conlon who goes on a runaway with his estranged adult son after he is forced to kill the son of a mafia boss. Throughout the course of the film he must find out whom his allegiance lies; is it his son, or his old boss and close friend Shawn?

4. Source Code

Source Code is a 2011 sci-fi action thriller that begins with a U.S. Army Captain Colter Stevens waking up in the body of an unknown man. He discovers he is involved in a mission to find the bomber of a Chicago commuter train. He learns he is a part of a top-secret experimental program that enables him to experience the final 8 minutes of another person’s life. He re-lives the train incident over and over to find more clues each time.

5. Solace

Solace in 2015 mystery thriller film which was taken a notch higher with Anthony Hopkin’s portrayal of John Clancy. Clancy is a psychic doctor who works with FBI special agent Joe Merriwether in search of a serial killer. Colin Farrel does a commendable job as the killer, Charles Ambrose, as the film inches towards a nail-biting end.

6. Unstoppable

Unstoppable is a 2010 action thriller starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pine and is loosely based on the real-life CSX 8888 incident. The film follows a runaway freight train, transporting deadly, toxic chemicals and it can only be stopped by a veteran engineer and a young conductor. The two ordinary heroes attempt to chase down one million tons of hurtling steel with thousands of lives hang in balance while they avert the disaster.

7. Nick of Time

Much like The Commuter, this 1995 Johnny Depp starrer Nick of Time is a run-against-time thriller that has a similar blackmail story. Gene Watson arrives at an L.A. train station with his young daughter Lynn and is confronted by a mysterious Mr. Smith and Mr. Jones. They hand him the gun and order him to kill the state governor within 75 minutes and threaten to murder Lynn if he does not comply.

Image Source: Still from trailers of The Commuter & Source Code

