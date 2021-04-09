If You Loved 'Wolf Of Wall Street', Here Are Other Films On Stock Market To Watch

Leonardo di Caprio starrer The Wolf Of Wall Street released in 2013 and is one of the blockbusters of Hollywood. The movie is a Martin Scorsese directorial and stars Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner and Matthew McConaughey among others. The plot of the film revolves around a man who realises that he can earn fast money by investing in the stock market. But when the market starts falling, he resorts to unlawful means to invest in the stock market. If one liked the plot of the film, here are other movies based on stock markets to add to your watchlist.

Movies like 'Wolf Of Wall Street' to watch

1. Margin Call

This 2011 movie revolves around a financial protege who sets out to find out the reason behind his company’s financial downfall. His managing head is fired along with many others because of the economic instability. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available on Netflix.

2. The Big Short

The plot of this 2015 drama film revolves around financial experts take note of the instability in the housing sector and also predict its downfall. Throughout their research, they learn that the system is corrupted. The film has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available on Netflix. This is one of the movies like Wolf Of Wall Street to watch.

3. Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

This Michael Douglas starrer tells the story of Gordon Gekko who is released from prison and starts working with his visionary son-in-law. He sees an opportunity to take down his enemy and jumps at the chance. The film has an IMDB rating of 6.2.

4. Inside Job

This 2010 documentary revolves chronicles the details of the 2008 financial crisis and gives a detailed account of the causes and effects of the same. The documentary is narrated by Matt Damon. It has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and is available on Netflix.

5. Money Monster

This George Clooney and Julia Roberts starrer revolves around how a financial expert is taken hostage during the shoot of an episode. He is taken hostage by a man who loses his money after he invested in the company which was backed by the advisor. It has an IMDB rating of 6.5 and is available on Netflix.

6. Wall Street

This 1987 Michael Douglas and Charlie Sheen starrer revolves around a junior stockbroker who wants to impress Gordan Gekko and starts spying on companies. But when he learns of Gordan’s immoral practice, he wants to expose him. It has an IMDB rating of 7.4 and is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from Wolf Of Wall Street trailer