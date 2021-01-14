IFFI Reveals Films Under World Panorama Section, 8 Movies From Germany, 6 From France

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has finally revealed the line-up of films under the World Panorama section on their official website. The list consists of a total of 50 films from across the world. According to news agency ANI, the maximum number of films on the list are from Germany. The 51st edition of the event is approaching as it will be held from January 16-24 in Goa. IFFI takes place every year from November 20-28 but was postponed earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic.

List of films under World Panorama Section

Apart from this, a total of eight films have been taken up for the World Panorama section from the country. The eight include Jan Philipp Weyl's Running Against The Wind, which is an entry from both Germany and Ethiopia. Other films from Germany are Ina Weisse's The Audition, ErlizaPetkova's A Fish Swimming Upside Down, Melanie Waelde's Naked Animal, Immanuel Esser's Paradise, and Roland Reber's Roland Rabers Cabaret of Death. ElmarImanov's film End Of Season is an official entry from Germany, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

Apart from Germany, France is the second country to send the maximum number of films for the world panorama section of IFFI. These films include Suzanne Lindon's Spring Blossom, Pierre Filmon's Long Time No See, Pascal Rabate's The Voiceless. Laurent Micheli's Lola is an entry from both France and Belgium, while Illum Jacobi's The Trouble With Nature is an entry from France and Denmark and many more.

The line up also includes three films from America. These films are Henry Butash's The Atlantic City Story, Tim Sutton's Funny Face, and ArieEsiri, and ChukoEsiri's This Is My Desire, which is an entry from Nigeria as well. Greece and the Netherlands have one individual entry each while they also share one film which is Janis Rafa's, Kala Azar. The individual entry from Greece is TassosGerakinis'. A Simple Man and the individual entry from the Netherlands is JelleNesna's Buiten Is Het Feest.

Other films in the line up include Igor Ivanov's 'Only Human' from Macedonia, TanvirMokammel's RupsaNodirBanke from Bangladesh, SamanSalour's 3 PUFF from Andorra, ErnarNurgaliev's Zhanym, Ty Ne Poverish, from Kazakhstan, Mario Barroso's Moral Order, from Portugal, Bogdan George Apetri's Unidentified from Romania, and Cristiane Oliveira's The First Death Of Joana from Brazil. The annual international film festival will comprise of both physical and virtual segments this year. The physical segment of the IFFI will be an eight-day-long event that will be held from January 16-24, 2021 in Goa.

