Iggy Azalea Responds To Criticism Regarding Britney Spears In Conservatorship Feud

Rapper Iggy Azalea found herself in the middle of a discussion on Twitter regarding her silence about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. Many fans of Britney Spears took to Twitter and accused many artists like Madonna, Rihanna, Nicky Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Christina Aguilera of not speaking up in support of the Baby One More Time singer. In response to the accusations, Iggy Azalea defended her silence and wrote on Twitter how she has supported Britney during the tough time. Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea worked together in the 2015 song 'Pretty Girls'.

Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater 🤷‍♀️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 25, 2021

When Iggy Azalea was accused of remaining silent about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, one of her supporters took to Instagram and defended the rapper. The fan wrote that Iggy did speak up about it so it was unnecessary to drag her into the conversation and also said that she has always been a supporter of Britney Spears. Iggy replied to the fan’s post and wrote, “Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater ”.

One, Iggy did speak about it and yall dragged her for it so it’s weird now that y’all switched up. Secondly, Iggy has ALWAYS been a supporter of Britney so this was so unnecessary. https://t.co/qvUW5N9pXU — 𝕵𝖘𝖙𝖓 (@ItJstn) June 25, 2021

Iggy posted a note on her Twitter account and wrote why she chose not to speak up about Britney Spears’ conservatorship issue. In the post, she wrote that she was actually trying to help and support Britney in a way that was “helpful and also mindful”. She reminded everyone that the singer had said that she was embarrassed to share about her conservatorship battle with the world. Iggy also added, “If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I’m good.”

Iam actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful.

Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world.

If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her.

Other than that - I’m good. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 26, 2021

Iggy Azalea continued about she has supported Britney Spears in another tweet and said that she did what she was supposed to do and reached out to the singer. She spoke up regarding the people who accused her of being silent and wrote, “I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help.” Iggy said that she cared about Britney and that she will lend her voice of support to the pop star if she needs it. She ended the note by addressing the people who accused her and asked them to leave her alone.

I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help.

I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice.

Leave me alone PLEASE. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 26, 2021

Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears and her attorney Andrew Wallet since 2008. They had almost total control over Britney’s financial and medical affairs. Britney in a recent court hearing requested the court to end her conservatorship without evaluation. She said she wanted so because her father liked controlling her and she was unhappy in the current condition. She also added that felt ‘enslaved’ by her father’s demands.

