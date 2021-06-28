Last Updated:

Iggy Azalea Responds To Criticism Regarding Britney Spears In Conservatorship Feud

Rapper Izzy Azalea took to her Twitter account after she was accused of not speaking up in support of Britney Spears during her Conservatorship battle.

Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears

Image: Britney Spears, Iggy Azalea/ Instagram


Rapper Iggy Azalea found herself in the middle of a discussion on Twitter regarding her silence about Britney Spears' conservatorship battle. Many fans of Britney Spears took to Twitter and accused many artists like Madonna, Rihanna, Nicky Minaj, Iggy Azalea, Christina Aguilera of not speaking up in support of the Baby One More Time singer. In response to the accusations, Iggy Azalea defended her silence and wrote on Twitter how she has supported Britney during the tough time. Britney Spears and Iggy Azalea worked together in the 2015 song 'Pretty Girls'.

When Iggy Azalea was accused of remaining silent about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, one of her supporters took to Instagram and defended the rapper. The fan wrote that Iggy did speak up about it so it was unnecessary to drag her into the conversation and also said that she has always been a supporter of Britney Spears. Iggy replied to the fan’s post and wrote, “Right, I said her team wouldn’t let her do promo and that they went through my house etc and y’all said I was a hater ”.

Iggy posted a note on her Twitter account and wrote why she chose not to speak up about Britney Spears’ conservatorship issue. In the post, she wrote that she was actually trying to help and support Britney in a way that was “helpful and also mindful”. She reminded everyone that the singer had said that she was embarrassed to share about her conservatorship battle with the world. Iggy also added, “If she needed me to speak on her behalf, That message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I’m good.”

Iggy Azalea continued about she has supported Britney Spears in another tweet and said that she did what she was supposed to do and reached out to the singer. She spoke up regarding the people who accused her of being silent and wrote, “I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help.” Iggy said that she cared about Britney and that she will lend her voice of support to the pop star if she needs it. She ended the note by addressing the people who accused her and asked them to leave her alone.

Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears and her attorney Andrew Wallet since 2008. They had almost total control over Britney’s financial and medical affairs. Britney in a recent court hearing requested the court to end her conservatorship without evaluation. She said she wanted so because her father liked controlling her and she was unhappy in the current condition. She also added that felt ‘enslaved’ by her father’s demands.

