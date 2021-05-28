IHeart Radio Music Awards 2021: From The Weeknd To Dua Lipa, Here's A List Of Winners

iHeart Radio Music Awards made a comeback after a year and took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27. The show saw the performance from The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and many more. This year's award ceremony was hosted by Usher and saw some unexpected winners. Have a look at the iHeart Radio Music Awards winners list.

A look at the iHeart Radio Music Awards winners list

iHeart Icon Award - Elton John

Song of the Year - The Weeknd

Female Artist of the Year - Dua Lipa

Male Artist of the Year - The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year - Dan + Shay

Best Collaboration - Savage Remix: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

Best Pop Album - Taylor Swift (Folklore)

Best New Pop Artist - Doja Cat

Alternative Rock Album of the Year - Machine Gun Kelly (Tickets To My Downfall)

Alternative Rock Song of the Year - Level of Concern: Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year - Twenty One Pilots

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist - Powfu

Rock Album of the Year - AC/DC (Power Up)

Rock Song of the Year - Shame Shame: Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year - The Pretty Reckless

Country Album of the Year - Luke Combs (What You See Ain't Always What You Get)

Country Song of the Year - The Bones: Maren Morris

Country Artist of the Year - Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist - Gabby Barrett

Dance Album of the Year- Diplo (Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil)

Hip-Hop Album of the Year- ﻿Lil Baby (My Turn)

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Album of the Year- ﻿Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG)

Songwriter of the Year - Ashley Gorley

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category) - Adore You: Harry Styles

TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially Voted Category) - Blinding Lights: The Weeknd

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category) - BTS ARMY (BTS)

Favourite Music Video Choreography (Socially Voted Category) - Dynamite (BTS) – Son Sung Deuk

Titanium Song of the Year- The Weeknd (Blinding Lights)

Titanium Artist of the Year- The Weeknd

