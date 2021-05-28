IHeart Radio Music Awards 2021: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Turn Up The Heat

After turning heads at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Hollywood love birds Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox surprised the fashion police at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards as well. The Transformers actor arrived at the carpet donning a bubblegum pink jumpsuit. On the other hand, her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker looked dapper in a white suit that was embellished with a matching pink butterfly.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox previously caused quite a stir as they cosied up on the Billboard's red carpet. Fox seemed unbothered by her beau’s black-painted tongue as the elite couple packed on the PDA. Now, once again during the iHeart Radio Music Awards, the duo were seen getting handsy as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

However, this time, Baker did not sport the same black tongue as last time. Instead, he upped his game with his elongated mix-matched nails. Check out their outfit in the post below:

At the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards, Kelly was nominated for alternative rock song of the year for his track Blood Valentine. For the unversed, Megan Fox starred in the music video of the song alongside beau Kelly. The musician ended up winning the alternative rock album of the year award. Host Usher also asked him if the musician is finally done with his rap game. To which Kelly responded ‘Never!’.

For Billboards this year, Kelly donned an oversize Balmain suit with an unbuttoned elongated shirt. The Rap Devil star bared his tattooed chest on the carpet. He accessorized his look with a black and white checkered manicure and painted his tongue black. Meanwhile, Fox sizzled in a sheer cut-out dress featuring a plunging crisscrossed neckline and a see-through draped tulle skirt. Here’s taking a quick glance at their looks:

The iHeart Radio Award show comes as Kelly and Fox celebrated their first anniversary of saying “I love you” to each other. Kelly on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote, "she said 'i love you' one year ago today”. In the recent past, the singer has also revealed that he dons a pendant on his neck that has Fox’s blood drop on it.

