Ilana Glazer Says The Timing Of Her Pregnancy Is An 'absurd Cosmic Joke'; Here's Why

During a recent interview, Ilana Glazer revealed that the timing of her pregnancy is an 'absurd cosmic joke.' Read ahead to know more about what she had to say.

Ilana Glazer’s Hulu film False Positive went on floors back in 2019 and the movie is slated to release on June 25, 2021. When she set out to work on the movie, the actor never expected to be pregnant in two years and during a recent interview, she revealed that the timing of her pregnancy is an “absurd cosmic joke” as the movie is a thriller about what it's like to be pregnant as a woman in modern-day America. 

Ilana Glazer admits that her pregnancy is an "absurd cosmic joke"

In a recent interview with E! News, Ilana called the situation an "absurd cosmic joke” and said that there were so many times when False Positive was going to come out and the fact that it came out when she’s not only pregnant but so visibly pregnant is so funny. She pointed out the movie is "more about the system" than what it is like to be pregnant. She feels “very, very different” about the pregnancy comparison to her character, Lucy, who is essentially gaslit and traumatized for the duration of the film.

Speaking further, Ilana said, "I'm realizing how much in my life I approach with fear and then when you do the thing, it's so different... You know, when something's palpable and tangible, you're like, or I have realized now, I can handle this." Ilana referred to the pregnancy experience as “spiritual and beautiful and amazing” and also added that the whole process is "grotesque and scary.”

Ilana Glazer's pregnancy announcement 

Ilana Glazer got married to David Rooklin in February 2017 and the couple confirmed the news of their first pregnancy to Entertainment Weekly in March 2021. She has been sharing her pictures flaunting her baby bump ever since then. Have a look at some of Ilana Glazer's photos below.

About Ilana's upcoming film 

False Positive is a horror thriller film, directed by John Lee and stars Ilana Glazer along with Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush, Josh Hamilton, and Pierce Brosnan. The movie is from a screenplay by John and Ilana and had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, 2021. Check out the trailer of the film below.

