Ilayaraaja & Mani Ratnam's 5 Exemplary Films That Fans Must Add To The Watchlist

The legendary director and music composer of the South Indian film industry, Mani Ratnam and Ilayaraaja have worked in several iconic films together and have never delivered a dud till date. The magical duo has worked in over 10 films over the course of a decade and their contribution to the South Indian cinema is remarkable. Together, the director and the music maestro have given Tollywood several musical hits that have undeniably redefined the idea of screenplay and music. Thus, here five times this superhit director-composer Jodi collaborated to cast their spell on the audience:

Also Read | Mani Ratnam To Rope In Gautham Memon, Aravind Swami To Direct His Web Series?

1) Thalapathi

The 1991's crime-drama Thalapathi stars the legendary South Indian actor Rajinikanth in the titular role alongside Mammootty, with Arvind, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana and Geetha, in pivotal roles. The film was both written and directed by Mani Ratnam while the background score and soundtracks of the movie were composed by Ilayaraaja. The film not only emerged as a critical success but also a commercial success.

2) Nayakan

Nayakan is a Tamil-language gangster film from 1987 starring Kamal Haasan and Saranya in the lead roles. This film too was both written and directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam and its songs were composed by Ilayaraaja. Alongside Kamal Haasan and Saranya, the film also featured Karthika, Nassar, Janagaraj, Delhi Ganesh and Tinnu Anand in key roles.

Also Read | Mani Ratnam's Team Dismiss 'Roja' Sequel Rumours,say They Are Working On 'Ponniyin Selvan'

3) Mouna Ragam

The cult romantic drama Mouna Ragam which released in 1986 stars Mohan and Revathi in the lead roles. The Mani Ratnam directorial's music was composed by Ilayaraaja while the lyrics of its songs were penned by Vaali. P. C. Sreeram. The Tamil film was also remade in Hindi starring Rishi Kapoor, titled Kasak.

4) Geethanjali

Geethanjali is a Telugu romantic film released in 1989 and stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar as the lead cast. While the music of this Mani Ratnam film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja, its lyrics were penned by Veturi Sundararama Murthy. Geethanjali was also remade in Hindi starring Aditya Pancholi in the lead role, titled Yaad Rakhegi Duniya.

Also read | Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Astounding Net Worth And Possessions Will Leave You Tongue-tied

5) Anjali

1990's Tamil drama Anjali marks yet another superhit collaboration of Mani Ratnam and Ilayaraaja. The film starred an ensemble cast comprising Raghuvaran, Revathi, Master Tarun, Baby Shruti Vijaykumar and Baby Shamili in the lead roles. Anjali also marked the music maestro 500th film.

Also Read | Mani Ratnam's Bollywood Movies You Can Never Be Tired Of Watching; See List Here

(Image credit: Mani Ratnam FC and Ilayaraaja FC Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.