'I'm A Celebrity' Comes Up Against Heavy Rain; Celebs Lose And Challenge Cancelled

The latest challenge of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' was cancelled after all the contestants were forced to retreat back to the log cabin because of heavy rain. The cancellation left more than a few fans shocked and upset. The storm meant that the contestants woke up to wet conditions and were forced to leave the sleeping area to take shelter in the leader's cabin.

Heavy rain was accompanied by strong winds

The heavy rains have affected Murwillumbah and north-eastern New South Wales. In addition to waking up the celebrities from their slumber, the storm also resulted in the Dingo Dollar challenge being cancelled. The camp had been very dry until now, but due to the storm, the last 48 hours have been rain-filled.

According to reports, Andrew Maxwell and Caitlyn Jenner were gearing up to win treats to take back to camp but the weather became even worse during the game and they were forced back to camp. The contestants were battered with big hailstones as well as rain. Even the camp saw a lot of rainfall accompanied by a strong wind that forced the showrunners to monitor things at their end.

The storm could have been a lot worse for the celebrities if not for the protective screen that exists about 40 feet above them which usually protects them from the sun's rays and heavy downpours, but some rain still gets in.

It is not only the storm that has everyone on edge but also rugby player James Haskell who has earned the ire of fans after calling his fellow campmates 'stupid'. But James's wife has come out to defend him claiming that he was just hungry.

In another recent incident that had taken place on the Australian Outback, Caitlyn Jenner was captured on camera stealing food and taking it back to her camp for Ian Wright. According to the rules of the game if you are unable to win sufficient stars you will not get enough food to eat in the camp. The campers were unable to get all 12 stars in their event that meant that three of them would have to go hungry, but in the end, Jenner stole some corn from the corn cob and secretly left it beside Ian after the group returned back to the camp.

