'I'm Sorry': James Bond Actor George Lazenby Addresses His 'hurtful, Homophobic' Remarks

Australian actor George Lazenby, known for portraying fictional British secret agent James Bond in the Eon Productions film series, was recently forced to issue a public apology after he made offensive comments during an interview panel. Lazenby was the second actor to play the iconic role in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service after actor Sean Connery left the franchise in the late '60s before returning. The film's director Peter Hunt said that he selected Lazenby for the role of James Bond as the requirement was for someone who "oozed sexual reassurance."

Now, as per a report by BBC, Lazenby received criticism for discussing numerous of his 'sexual exploits' on The Music of James Bond panel. He was reportedly jeered by the audience present at the event. A spectator even expressed his thoughts on the experience as he said,

"He was homophobic, he swore, he certainly wasn't talking about his Bond movies…He downplayed the Queen a day after she died…It was absolutely unbelievable…At one point he named an Australian cricketer whose daughter he was chasing, and he said he dragged the daughter out of a pub and put her in a car in London, which again is of course horrific…It wasn't even charming, it wasn't even funny. It was creepy, it was offensive...He was disgusting, there are no two ways about it."

George Lazenby issues public apology

Soon after facing backlash over his offensive remarks, George Lazenby headed to his Twitter handle and issued a public apology. He tweeted, "I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people. It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if the stories that I have shared many times were taken that way. I only ever wish to share."

I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people. It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way. I only ever wish to share

The theatre producer Concertworks also stated that it was "extremely saddened and disappointed" by Lazenby's "language, comments and recollections" throughout the show. Company's lawyer Aaron Kernaghan said, "These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today's society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks."