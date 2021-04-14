Iman Benson, William B. Davis, And Three Others Join 'The Midnight Club' Cast On Netflix

The Midnight Club is an upcoming supernatural horror web series on Netflix. It is created and directed by The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor showrunner, Mike Flanagan along with Leah Fong. The production on the show commenced around a month ago. Now, five more actors have been added to the team.

Iman Benson, William, B. Davis among five added to 'The Midnight Club' cast

Deadline has revealed that The Midnight Club cast has welcomed five more actors. It includes Iman Benson (Alexa & Katie), Larsen Thompson (Boléro) William B. Davis (The X-Files), Crystal Balint (The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco), and Patricia Drake (The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) in the Netflix series. Their character details have been kept under wraps.

The show is expected to consist of 10-episode. Flanagan and Fong co-created the series and executive produce with Intrepid’s Trevor Macy, along with Julia Bicknell and Christopher Pike. Mike Flanagan will direct three episodes.

The Midnight Club is based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike from his book of the same name, published by Simon and Schuster in 1994. It takes place at Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die. The book centers around a group of five young men and women who gather at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they make a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.

The Midnight Club cast features Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota as the titular group of terminally ill young adults. Zack Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Samantha Sloyan (Hush), and Matt Biedel will be seen as supporting characters. The series will be led by Heather Langenkamp (Nightmare on Elm Street). She will essay the role of the enigmatic doctor who looks over the hospice for young adults. The show is developed by Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy under their Intrepid Pictures, who has been in a deal with Netflix since 2019.

