'Impeachment: American Crime Story 3' Gets 1st Teaser Featuring Monica Lewinsky At FX

FX has released the first teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story and it looks like we're all in for a world full of scandal, drama and lies! American Crime Story season 3, subtitled Impeachment, is slated to debut as soon as next month. The upcoming series, based on a true story, released its first glimpse on August 3 featuring Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

FX releases trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story Season 3

On August 4, FX finally released the first teaser for their upcoming limited series American Crime Story 3, subtitled Impeachment. The teaser shows some glimpses into what fans can expect from the upcoming show. The short teaser features Beanie Feldstein aka Monica Lewinsky walking up to Bill Clinton, at the White House.

While Feldstein's face isn't seen in the teaser, she can be seen wearing an ID card meant for interns seeing as it featured the letter 'I', pretty boldly. As she makes her way to the President's office, the teaser, in parts, reads "The President of The United States of America", adding "had a secret affair", and finally closing with "with a 22-year-old intern". The President's secretary then says, "Mr President, Ms Lewinsky’s here to see you.".

Impeachment: American Crime Story season 3's release date is set for September 7, 2021.

More about Impeachment: American Crime Story Season 3

Impeachment: American Crime Story season 3, by Ryan Murphy, will explore the impeachment of the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, for charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. The show, however, will feature the POV's of Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. The official description for the show reads:

Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

Impeachment: American Crime Story's cast includes Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. American Crime Story 3 is based on the book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin. Impeachment's cast also includes Margo Martindale, Anthony Green, Betty Gilpin and Colin Hanks among others.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will see Monica Lewinsky herself as a producer, along with Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan. Sarah Burgess, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski and Michael Uppendahl will executive produce.

