‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ EP Doesn't Think Clintons Will Watch The Show

Friday's virtual TCA Panel featured some intriguing information for upcoming projects, including American Crime Story 3. American Crime Story Impeachment is set to release on FX as early as next month, and when speaking about who would watch the show, executive producer Brad Simpson had some thoughts. Here's what he said -

American Crime Story Impeachment releases on September 7

Will the Clintons watch American Crime Story Impeachment?

According to EP Brad Simpson, the chances of the Clintons watching his Crime Story based on former President Bill Clinton's Impeachment are slim to none. While speaking at the TCA panel on August 20, Simpson also mentioned how he would love to hear what the Clintons thought about his show, however, he didn't think that she (Hilary) would watch it. He said:

No one, as far as we know, from the Clinton camp has seen this series. Of course, I’m curious what they would think. I don’t imagine she will watch, no matter how emphatic we are to her

Sopranos star, Eddie Falco plays the role of Hilary Clinton while Clive Owen plays the 42nd POTUS. Simpson might also not be very optimistic about the Clintons watching the show, since neither of them was consulted for the series. Apart from the Clintons, Matt Drudge and Anne Coulter weren't consulted either. However, they did get the story 'straight from the horse's mouth' as they say, since Monica Lewinsky herself is producing the show.

Speaking about his beloved show, Simpson linked the impeachments of Bill Clinton and Trump with one another since they were the second and third Presidents in the USA's history to be impeached, respectively. Simpson said, "I really think this is an origin story for today." The EP later also added:

This show is not about making a comparison, I think, between Trump and Clinton. Though when you look at the show, I hope that one of the debates will be the hyper-partisanship, but also …is the acceptance of lying because they’re on your team, is that a gateway to where we are now?

It's worth noting that most people involved in the production including EP Ryan Murphy, were avid supporters of the former FLOTUS Hilary Clinton, who ran against ex-Celebrity Apprentice host Trump in 2016. Simpson even spoke about how when they made the story a part of their show in 2015, they assumed Hilary would be the POTUS. He said, "We all thought Hillary was going to be President, we are all living in a very different world now."

American Crime Story Impeachment cast includes Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. American Crime Story 3 is based on the book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin. Impeachment's cast also includes Margo Martindale, Anthony Green, Betty Gilpin and Colin Hanks among others.

