The Monica Lewinsky produced Impeachment: American Crime Story has released yet another teaser, and this one's even more dramatic than the last! The recently released teaser shows not only Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky, but also gives viewers the first glimpse at Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp. Here's how the teaser goes -

American Crime Story 3 or Impeachment: American Crime Story debuts September 7, on FX.

American Crime Story 3 new teaser ft Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp

The newly released teaser for American Crime Story season 3 or Impeachment: American Crime Story shows glimpses of the secret interactions between Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson's Linda Tripp. The trailer features the two ladies walking towards each other, as viewers hear parts of their conversations.

The opening line by Feldstein as Lewinsky is an explosive, "The President kissed me," to which Paulson as Tripp responds with a, "Tell me everything.". The teaser is just a small part of the recorded conversations between the two women, which nearly brought down the 42nd POTUS, Bill Clinton. The clip also featured a conversation about the infamous stained blue dress.

Tripp is heard saying at one point, "The blue dress, it would be smart to keep that uncleaned in your possession.". The teaser has some more dramatic lines such as Feldstein's Lewinsky admitting that she's in love with President Clinton. Watching this teaser, it feels like the show will dive deep into the investigation into former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, including one of the most controversial moments, which was the blue dress.

The dramatic teaser ends with Lewinsky, despite revealing everything, saying, "I promised him that I wouldn't tell anyone", to which Paulson's Tripp says:

He chose to start a relationship with an INTERN, he's going to have to resign.

Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky gets the last word in as she says, "My life is over". The first teaser for the show was released by FX, on August 3.

See the untold story through their eyes. Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres September 7th, only on FX. #ACSImpeachment pic.twitter.com/00NLPG8lCV — American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) August 11, 2021

More about Impeachment: American Crime Story

American Crime Story 3, subtitled Impeachment, will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Apart from Feldstein and Paulson, the show will star Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner as journalist Matt Drudge.

The upcoming TV show will be directed by Michael Uppendahl, who will also serve as an executive producer. Sarah Burgess will serve as the writer, and will also serve as an EP along with Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Sarah Paulson. On the other hand, Monica Lewinsky along with Beanie Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad and Jemima Khan will serve as producers.

IMAGE - AMERICAN CRIME STORY/ SARAH PAULSON INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.