In Pics: 'Don't Worry Darlings' Premiered At 79th Venice International Film Festival

After a long wait, Olivia Wilde’s “ Don’t Worry Darling ” finally had its world premiere Monday night at the Venice International Film Festival.

'Don't Worry Darling'
1/10
Image: AP

(From left) Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Sydney Chandler, director Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Florence Pugh, and Nick Kroll pose for photos upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Don't Worry Darling'

'Don't Worry Darling'
2/10
Image: AP

Harry Styles poses for photos upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

'Don't Worry Darling'
3/10
Image: AP

Florence Pugh graces the Red Carpet at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival

'Don't Worry Darling'
4/10
Image: AP

Olivia Wilde appeared in a green suit at the premiere of the film 'Don't Worry Darling' during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

'Don't Worry Darling'
5/10
Image: AP

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Harry Styles at the left, and Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." 

'Don't Worry Darling'
6/10
Image: AP

Harry Styles appeared in a white suite for the photo call of the film 'Don't Worry Darling'

'Don't Worry Darling'
7/10
Image: AP

Olivia Wilde, director of the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," discusses the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas.

'Don't Worry Darling'
8/10
Image: AP

Harry Styles appeared on a boat at the premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling' during the Venice Film Festival.

'Don't Worry Darling'
9/10
Image: AP

This image was released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows actor-director Olivia Wilde, left, with Chris Pine on the set of "Don't Worry Darling."

'Don't Worry Darling'
10/10
Image: AP

Director Olivia Wilde poses in a yellow designer outfit at the premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'

