In Pics | From AR Rahman To Satyajit Ray, Indian Artists Who Brought Home Oscar

Resul Pookutty won the Academy Award in the category of Best Sound Mixing for his work on Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Oscars.
Music Maestro brought not one but two Oscars to India as he won in the category of Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song- Jai Ho.
Becoming the first Indian ever to win an Oscar, Bhanu Athaiya made India proud by bringing home the award in the category of Best Costume Design for her work in the 1982 film 'Gandhi'.
2009 film 'Slumdog Millionaire' bagged celebrated lyricist Gulzar an Oscar for the Best Original Song – 'Jai Ho'.
