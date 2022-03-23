Last Updated:

In Pics | From AR Rahman To Satyajit Ray, Indian Artists Who Brought Home Oscar

From music maestro, AR Rahman to revolutionary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, here are Indian artists who made the country proud by bagging an Academy Award.

1/5
Image: Instagram/@resulpookutty

Resul Pookutty won the Academy Award in the category of Best Sound Mixing for his work on Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Oscars. 

2/5
Image: Instagram/@keeda_bollywood

Music Maestro brought not one but two Oscars to India as he won in the category of Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song- Jai Ho. 

3/5
Image: Instagram/@filmhistorypics

Becoming the first Indian ever to win an Oscar, Bhanu Athaiya made India proud by bringing home the award in the category of Best Costume Design for her work in the 1982 film 'Gandhi'.

4/5
Image: PTI

2009 film 'Slumdog Millionaire' bagged celebrated lyricist Gulzar an Oscar for the Best Original Song – 'Jai Ho'. 

5/5
Image: Instagram/@satyajit.ray_manik21

Pioneer of Indian cinema, filmmaker Satyajit Ray won the Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 1992 for his profound contribution to Hindi and Bengali film industry. 

