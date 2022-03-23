In Pics | From AR Rahman To Satyajit Ray, Indian Artists Who Brought Home Oscar

Last Updated: 23rd March, 2022 20:43 IST

Pioneer of Indian cinema, filmmaker Satyajit Ray won the Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement in 1992 for his profound contribution to Hindi and Bengali film industry.

Becoming the first Indian ever to win an Oscar, Bhanu Athaiya made India proud by bringing home the award in the category of Best Costume Design for her work in the 1982 film 'Gandhi'.

Music Maestro brought not one but two Oscars to India as he won in the category of Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song- Jai Ho.

Resul Pookutty won the Academy Award in the category of Best Sound Mixing for his work on Slumdog Millionaire at the 81st Oscars.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.