IN PICS: From Doja Cat To The Weekend, Check 2020 American Music Awards Winners

In this screenshot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny accepts the award for favourite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG”

In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, BTS accepts the award for favorite pop/rock duo or group.

Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for collaboration of the year for "10,000 Hours"

