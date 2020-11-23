Last Updated:

IN PICS: From Doja Cat To The Weekend, Check 2020 American Music Awards Winners

A list of the winners at the 2020 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Written By Associated Press Television News
The Weeknd
1/10
AP

The Weeknd accepts the award for favourite soul R&B song for "Heartless".

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney
2/10
AP

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for favourite country song for "10,000 Hours".

Becky G
3/10
AP

Becky G accepts the award for favourite Latin female artist. 

Doja Cat
4/10
AP

Doja Cat accepts the award for favorite female soul/R&B artist

Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers
5/10
AP

Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for collaboration of the year for "10,000 Hours"

BTS
6/10
AP

In this screen shot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, BTS accepts the award for favorite pop/rock duo or group. 

Doja Cat
7/10
AP

Doja Cat accepts the award for new artist of the year

Bad Bunny
8/10
AP

In this screenshot provided by ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, Bad Bunny accepts the award for favourite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG” 

The Weeknd
9/10
AP

The Weeknd accepts the award for favourite soul/R&B album for "After Hours" 

the Weeknd
10/10
AP

The Weeknd accepts the award for favorite male soul/R&B artist 

 

 

