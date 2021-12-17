In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Outfits While Promoting 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Last Updated: 17th December, 2021 18:56 IST

She kept her makeup subtle and her locks open to enhance her looks.

Priyanka is indeed a girl boss. She can be seen wearing a vibrant red pantsuit and walking confidently down the streets.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Priyanka shared with her fans that she is 'doing the rounds.'

Here, Priyanka sported an all-black lacy look. She wore sheer lacy pants and corset tops, looking bold and gorgeous.

The promotional drive of the film will end today. Priyanka, who is an active Instagram user, has been treating her fans with stunning images.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently gearing up for the release of her new film, The Matrix Resurrections, has been making trendy style statements.

