In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Outfits While Promoting 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently gearing up for the release of her new film, The Matrix Resurrections, has been making trendy style statements.
The promotional drive of the film will end today. Priyanka, who is an active Instagram user, has been treating her fans with stunning images.
Here, Priyanka sported an all-black lacy look. She wore sheer lacy pants and corset tops, looking bold and gorgeous.
Taking to the photo-sharing site, Priyanka shared with her fans that she is 'doing the rounds.'
Priyanka is indeed a girl boss. She can be seen wearing a vibrant red pantsuit and walking confidently down the streets.
