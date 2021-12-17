Last Updated:

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Outfits While Promoting 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Priyanka Chopra, who will be seen playing a pivotal character in 'The Matrix Resurrections', has been sporting stunning ensembles at the film promotions.

Vibhuti Sanchala
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently gearing up for the release of her new film, The Matrix Resurrections, has been making trendy style statements. 

Priyanka Chopra
The promotional drive of the film will end today. Priyanka, who is an active Instagram user, has been treating her fans with stunning images. 

Priyanka Chopra
At the promotional event, the actor donned a Roberto Cavalli ensemble. 

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka in her snakeskin print midi dress and coat looked graceful. 

Priyanka Chopra
The actor creates an impression in a black Dolce and Gabbana blazer dress. 

Priyanka Chopra
Here, Priyanka sported an all-black lacy look. She wore sheer lacy pants and corset tops, looking bold and gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra
Taking to the photo-sharing site, Priyanka shared with her fans that she is 'doing the rounds.'

Priyanka Chopra
She wore a shimmery green shirt and a midi skirt. 

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka is indeed a girl boss. She can be seen wearing a vibrant red pantsuit and walking confidently down the streets. 

Priyanka Chopra
She kept her makeup subtle and her locks open to enhance her looks. 

