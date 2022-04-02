Last Updated:

IN PICS | Rihanna To Ariana Grande, Revising Some Of The Best Grammys Red Carpet Looks

As the Grammys 2022 are right around the corner, here are some of the best looks of artists including Rihanna, Adele, Ariana Grande and others over the years.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Image: Twitter/@Fashion_Critic_

Dua Lipa looked stunning in a floor-length shimmering silver gown, which she wore with a diamond necklace at the Grammys in 2019.

Image: Twitter/@Passeks

Rihanna stole the show at the event in 2013 in a royal red sheer gown, which she paired with a matching bold lip shade

Image: Twitter/@afzalALMIGHTY

Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous in a silver gown with a plunging neckline as she took her look up a notch with matching red lipstick and nail paint at the 2006 Grammys.

Image: Twitter/@AdeleMundial

Adele walked the red carpet at the Grammys 2012 in a long-sleeve black gown, which had hints of glitter, which took its elegance up a notch.

Image: Twitter/@BeyLegion

Beyoncé went for an out-of-the-box look on the Grammys 2013 red carpet as she donned a black and white graphic jumpsuit and had her fans in awe.

Image: Twitter/@povsxo

Ariana Grande opted for a grey three-tiered off-shoulder gown, which she paired with matching gloves as she ruled the red carpet at the Oscars 2020.

Image: Twitter/@stallionslooks

Megan Thee Stallion donned a bright orange gown with a bow and thigh-high slit, which she paired with elegant jewellery.

Image: Twitter/@AngelGrrllX

Katy Perry's Grammys 2011 outfit included a Swarovski crystal-embedded top and silk ruffled skirt, which grabbed eyeballs at the prestigious event.

Image: Twitter/@MileyMajesty

Miley Cyrus turned heads in her oversized black suit, which she styled with eye-catching earrings and heels.

Image: Twitter/@NINETIESRNB

Britney Spears kept it simple and elegant as she wore a white gown to the Grammys 2000 and paired it with a fur stole

