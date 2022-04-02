IN PICS | Rihanna To Ariana Grande, Revising Some Of The Best Grammys Red Carpet Looks

Quick links:
Dua Lipa looked stunning in a floor-length shimmering silver gown, which she wore with a diamond necklace at the Grammys in 2019.
Rihanna stole the show at the event in 2013 in a royal red sheer gown, which she paired with a matching bold lip shade
Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous in a silver gown with a plunging neckline as she took her look up a notch with matching red lipstick and nail paint at the 2006 Grammys.
Adele walked the red carpet at the Grammys 2012 in a long-sleeve black gown, which had hints of glitter, which took its elegance up a notch.
Beyoncé went for an out-of-the-box look on the Grammys 2013 red carpet as she donned a black and white graphic jumpsuit and had her fans in awe.
Ariana Grande opted for a grey three-tiered off-shoulder gown, which she paired with matching gloves as she ruled the red carpet at the Oscars 2020.
Megan Thee Stallion donned a bright orange gown with a bow and thigh-high slit, which she paired with elegant jewellery.
Katy Perry's Grammys 2011 outfit included a Swarovski crystal-embedded top and silk ruffled skirt, which grabbed eyeballs at the prestigious event.
Miley Cyrus turned heads in her oversized black suit, which she styled with eye-catching earrings and heels.
