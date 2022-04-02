IN PICS | Rihanna To Ariana Grande, Revising Some Of The Best Grammys Red Carpet Looks

Last Updated: 2nd April, 2022 19:34 IST

Britney Spears kept it simple and elegant as she wore a white gown to the Grammys 2000 and paired it with a fur stole

Ariana Grande opted for a grey three-tiered off-shoulder gown, which she paired with matching gloves as she ruled the red carpet at the Oscars 2020.

Beyoncé went for an out-of-the-box look on the Grammys 2013 red carpet as she donned a black and white graphic jumpsuit and had her fans in awe.

Adele walked the red carpet at the Grammys 2012 in a long-sleeve black gown, which had hints of glitter, which took its elegance up a notch.

Christina Aguilera looked gorgeous in a silver gown with a plunging neckline as she took her look up a notch with matching red lipstick and nail paint at the 2006 Grammys.

Rihanna stole the show at the event in 2013 in a royal red sheer gown, which she paired with a matching bold lip shade

Dua Lipa looked stunning in a floor-length shimmering silver gown, which she wore with a diamond necklace at the Grammys in 2019.

