IN PICS | The Oscars Bring Back Red Carpet Glam In Whites, Reds, Gold

Quick links:
Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao poses as she wears Hermes and a pair of bright white sneakers with two long braids. Her dress was a neutral tone ruched and adorned with small beads and latticework design
Reese Witherspoon looked stunning in Dior, along with Angela Bassett in a red look with statement poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds.
Presenter Laura Dern looked beautiful in a white feathered skirt and a black, long-sleeve mock turtleneck top, while Margo Robbie went full Hollywood in body-hugging silvery Chanel.
Giving a tough competition, Zendaya looked different in yellow by Valentino and more than 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers at the Los Angeles ceremony.
Actress Halle Berry was a complete stunner in a loner in mauve, unfurling her light-as-air train on the carpet with her hair in a short crop.
Actor Riz Ahmed was nominated under the Best Actor category for his popular film Sound of Metal. He looked dapper in black formals by Prada.
Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline.
Actress Glenn Close nominated for Hillbilly Elegy, paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.
Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova shined bright in a white princess gown, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that felt into a tulle skirt by Louis Vuitton.
Oscar performer H.E.R. made a red carpet appearance in cobalt blue custom Dundas. It included a hooded cape and a flared jumpsuit. Her round signature shades were by Bonnie Clyde.
Daniel Kaluuya looked dapper in a Bottega Veneta tux without a tie. He won an Oscar under 'Best Supporting Actor' category for the film Judas and the Black Messiah.
Andra Day dressed all the way up in a sexy look cut golden gown to the thigh on one side with a cutout at the waist. It was custom Vera Wang made of actual metal.
New mom Emerald Fennell smiled bright in a flowing spring green and lilac gown. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow. Her look included all-over sequin embroidery and ruffle details.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.