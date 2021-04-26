Last Updated:

IN PICS | The Oscars Bring Back Red Carpet Glam In Whites, Reds, Gold

Here is a complete glance at the best-dressed stars on the red carpet at the 93rd Academy Awards who turned heads and stole the show with their glam avatar.

Written By
Prachi Arya
filmmaker Chloe Zhao poses at Oscars 2021
1/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao poses as she wears Hermes and a pair of bright white sneakers with two long braids. Her dress was a neutral tone ruched and adorned with small beads and latticework design

Reese Witherspoon poses for paps at Academy Awards
2/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Reese Witherspoon looked stunning in Dior, along with Angela Bassett in a red look with statement poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds. 

Laura Dern poses for photographers at Oscars 2021
3/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Presenter Laura Dern looked beautiful in a white feathered skirt and a black, long-sleeve mock turtleneck top, while Margo Robbie went full Hollywood in body-hugging silvery Chanel.

Zendaya poses at Union Station in Los Angeles
4/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Giving a tough competition, Zendaya looked different in yellow by Valentino and more than 183 carats of Bulgari diamonds from ears and neck to her fingers at the Los Angeles ceremony.

Halle Berry poses for paps at Union Station in LA
5/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actress Halle Berry was a complete stunner in a loner in mauve, unfurling her light-as-air train on the carpet with her hair in a short crop.

Riz Ahmed poses for paps at Oscars 2021 red carpet
6/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actor Riz Ahmed was nominated under the Best Actor category for his popular film Sound of Metal. He looked dapper in black formals by Prada. 

Amanda Seyfried in vibrant red gown
7/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Amanda Seyfried chose vibrant red from Armani Prive, her hair in an Old Hollywood side-swept updo. It was among a slew of classic princess cuts, hers a strapless look with a plunging neckline.

Glenn Close poses at Union Station in LA for paps
8/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actress Glenn Close nominated for Hillbilly Elegy, paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.

Maria Bakalova looked angelic in white at Oscars
9/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova shined bright in a white princess gown, with a bit of subdued sparkle and a plunging neckline that felt into a tulle skirt by Louis Vuitton. 

H.E.R glammed up as she poses for paps at Oscars
10/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Oscar performer H.E.R. made a red carpet appearance in cobalt blue custom Dundas. It included a hooded cape and a flared jumpsuit. Her round signature shades were by Bonnie Clyde.

Kaluuya looks dapper in Bottega Veneta tux
11/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Daniel Kaluuya looked dapper in a Bottega Veneta tux without a tie. He won an Oscar under 'Best Supporting Actor' category for the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Andra Day in award-worthy gold
12/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Andra Day dressed all the way up in a sexy look cut golden gown to the thigh on one side with a cutout at the waist. It was custom Vera Wang made of actual metal.

Emerald Fennell in flowing spring green gown
13/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

New mom Emerald Fennell smiled bright in a flowing spring green and lilac gown. She topped off the look with sparkly lilac eye shadow. Her look included all-over sequin embroidery and ruffle details.

Angela Bassett in ruby red look
14/14
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)

Angela Bassett was in a red look with statement poofy shoulders and Chopard rubies and diamonds. Bassett’s train gown was by Alberta Ferretti.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS | London artist makes stunning art on peels without using ink, people go bananas

IN PICS | London artist makes stunning art on peels without using ink, people go bananas