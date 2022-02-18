In Pics: Tom Holland & Zendaya Hold Hands, Wear Matching Jerseys During Hockey Game In NYC

Hollywood lovebirds Zendaya and Tom Holland recently attended the New York Rangers hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, which was held on Thursday evening. The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars matched in Rangers jerseys that starred each other's names on the back- Zendaya's top read 'Holland', while his jersey said 'Zendaya'. Check out the pictures of Tom Holland and Zendaya's matching jerseys.

Zendaya and Tom Holland spotted in matching jerseys in NYC

With her jersey, Zendaya donned a cream-coloured sweater, which she paired with a long skirt, black leather boots, and glasses. Holland, on the other hand, kept his casual look warm by adding a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The couple was seen holding hands as they sat together.

The celebrity couple was joined at Madison Square Garden by Zendaya's Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, as well as Holland's younger brother, Harry Holland. The duo was also wearing Rangers jerseys.

In the month of July 2017, a source told People magazine that the Spider-Man actors were romantically involved. Last year, however, the pair fueled dating rumours after they were snapped kissing inside a car. In January this year, the couple also took their love overseas when they were snapped spending time with Holland's family in London. During the visit, the actors were snapped walking side-by-side near Holland's family home.

On Wednesday night, the couple was spotted leaving a New York City hotel together. According to People, they held hands in complementary ensembles as they made their way to Holland-led new film's screening, Uncharted.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Holland are keeping their relationship under wraps as once in an interview, he hinted at the challenges that come with dating in the public eye. While speaking to GQ in November 2021, he said, "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world." He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

(Image: AP/Instagram/@dayapubb)