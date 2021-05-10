'In The Heights' Character Posters Reveal Lin-Manuel Miranda And Others In Musical Film

In the Heights is an upcoming musical drama film helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. It is based on the 2007 stage musical drama of the same name by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Fans are eager about the project and now the makers have hyped the more with new character posters.

The makers have dropped new In the Heights posters. They represent the characters and the vibe they pass on. The film takes place outside of the 181st Street subway stop where the scent of a cafe hangs in the air. The location has a changing nature of dreams that rallies a vibrant and tight-knit community. At the centre of all of it is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi Ramos, who saves every penny from his daily wages as he hopes for a better life. In the Heights is scheduled to release on June 11, 2021, on HBO Max and in theatres. Check out the brand-new character posters below.

Anthony Ramos as Usnavi

Melissa Barrera as Vanessa

Corey Hawkins as Benny

Leslie Grace as Nina

Lin-Manuel Miranda s Piraguero

Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny

Olga Merediz as Abuelita, and Jimmy Smits as Kevin

Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, and Stephanie Beatriz as Carla

Introducing Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete!! This local kid was a dancer that made such an impression on all of us in rehearsals that we had no choice but to cast him making #InTheHeightsMovie his big screen debut!… oh and he has a mean lite feet. YouTube him! pic.twitter.com/wCx8yylbak — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) May 8, 2021

The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical from Lin-Manuel follows the lives of the people in upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighbourhood. Many of them are immigrants or children of immigrants who reside and work there. It includes Usnavi de la Vega, a boy who owns the local bodega and dreams of winning big in the lottery and making it out of the place he grew up in. The character is played by Lin-Manuel Miranda himself on stage in the original Broadway, while Anthony Ramos portrays it in the movie. His plans are put on a hiatus when it seems his longtime crush and beauty salon worker, Vanessa, might reciprocate his feelings. All the while, the heat rises in the neighbourhood, bringing everyone’s tension and truth out in the open.

