'In The Heights' Star Anthony Ramos Explains The 'brilliance' Of Lin-Manuel Miranda

In the Heights cast has Anthony Ramos playing a pivotal role. Directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu, the musical drama film is based on a stage play of the same name by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with the latter also providing original music for the movie. Ramos has also worked with Miranda on Broadway hit Hamilton. Now, the actor has expressed his thoughts on Miranda's brilliance.

Anthony Ramos explains the brilliance of Lin-Manuel Miranda

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Anthony Ramos talked about working with Lin-Manuel Miranda. He called Lin one of the best collaborators. The 29-year-old mentioned that his team had cast people who they felt were right for these roles, who they felt were the right people to tell this story. While praising Lin, he stated that he thinks, part of Lin's brilliance is his ability to know when to press in and when to let go. The actor noted that it is sort of how that collaboration worked, not only in this movie, but even in real life.

Anthony Ramos in In the Heights plays Usnavi de la Vega a resident of Manhattan's mostly Latin neighbourhood of Washington Heights. He spoke about the importance of authenticity in the movie. The actor said that for many years the community hasn't been represented. He thinks, especially for Latinos, there's been a lack of films where they have been able to watch him and be like whatever he likes. There's always a handful, he noted.

Anthony Ramos added that they felt the representation with Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians was important. He prays that this movie will not only make Latinos feel proud but also hopeful. With In the Heights, he wants Latinos and the whole world to think that Hollywood is ready to diversify.

In the Heights cast includes Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits, and others. The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda follows the lives of the people in upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighbourhood. Many of them are immigrants or children of immigrants who reside and work there.

