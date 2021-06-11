'In The Heights' Star Daphne Rubin-Vega Opens Up On Playing A Queer Character

Actor Daphne Rubin-Vega, who plays the character Daniela in In The Heights, recently opened up on playing a queer character in the musical drama. In an interaction with the Advocate, the actor revealed that it has been an honour for her to portray a character that is so full of life. She also specified that there was nothing extra-ordinary about her character Daniela’s relationship with Carla. She also stressed the need to stop the stereotypes around queer women and Latin people.

Daphne Rubin-Vega opens up on playing a queer character

Actor Daphne Rubin-Vega recently spoke to the entertainment portal, Advocate, about playing the character Daniela, which has been receiving a lot of love from the people. She was of the opinion that there is no other way to address the structural oppressions that have perpetuated over the years. She asserted that she feels honoured to play a woman who loves another woman and is so full of life. The actor also stressed on the symbolism of the salon in the film. She believes it is like the spiritual liberal hub and a gossip hub as multiple events unfold in the small room.

Daphne Rubin-Vega threw some light on how such roles did not exist when she started off with theatre. According to her, the love angle between Carla and Daniela is quite normal and ordinary. It is normal for the two female characters to be fully unapologetic about their personal choices. Daphne Rubin-Vega said that most of this film is about home and how people find it in a person or place. For Carla, Danila is her home and wherever she is, Carla feels comfortable and secure.

Daphne Rubin-Vega was all praises for the off-screen rapport she shares with her co-star Stephanie Beatriz, who plays her lover in the movie. She revealed that she is not just a fan of her work but also of the actor herself, indicating that she is very fond of her personality. The two actors have grown a strong bond while working on the movie and Daphne also refers to Stephanie as her ‘girl’ and her ‘boo’.

IMAGE: DAPHNE RUBIN-VEGA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.