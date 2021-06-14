'In The Heights' Stars Share What The Ladies' Salon In The Musical Is Really Like

In The Heights is a musical that highlights the upper beauty of Manhattan in a salon. The film is an adaptation of the Tony-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda. The cast of In the Heights recently gave an insight into what the salon looks like in the movie. In their recent interaction, Daphne Ruben Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, and Dasha Polanco reflected on the culture and values ​​of the Latin Quarter in Washington Heights through the women who run the folklore salon.

In the Heights cast talks about the ladies salon

Beatriz in her chat with Daily News said that these ladies set an example of how the people in your community can become a part of their family. These people are very committed to not only seeing them succeed but really seeing them thrive as a person. She added they also provide this incredibly lovable and safe space, especially for the women in this story and for all other characters as well. It is a great place to celebrate beauty of all kinds.

The stars agree that a salon is much more than a place to make a makeover. Polanco, 38, stated that it symbolises dreams. She further said that “Small-business owners. What we like to call iconic figures within our community. They’re like hood celebrities, legends, what can I tell you? They’re there, and they have everybody’s back.” There's also a scene where characters sing with reverence about their homelands. Rubin Vega, 51, told the media portal that “It’s a celebration of life in the face of all kinds of adversity." She added yes, it’s nice to see the flags fly and everyone realizing the sense of belonging. The musical In the Heights features Daniela and Carla as business partners who become life partners as well.

Beatriz further talked about it and said it’s just part of the background to the movie and that’s really vital. She added that audiences see themselves as part of the fabric of the film and their stories don’t always have to be emergent stories, always tragic or always full of drama. Polanco remembers visiting a local salon when he was young and loves how In the Heights covers this aspect of the community. She said that this is what instills confidence among these three women. He added in this community in Washington Heights, this is where they go to unleash, motivate, express, get advice, make tough decisions, and rest.

About In the Heights

In the Heights cast includes Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits, and others. The film showcases the lives of the people in upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighbourhood. Many of them are immigrants or children of immigrants who reside and work there. Directed by filmmaker Jon M. Chu who is known for his work in Crazy Rich Asians, the musical drama film is based on a stage play of the same name by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The latter also provided original music for the movie.

