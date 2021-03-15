In The Heights Trailer Lights Up Dreams In Lin-Manuel Miranda's Musical Adaptation; WATCH

In the Heights is an upcoming musical drama film directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu. It is based on the 2007 stage musical drama of the same name by Quiara Alegría Hudes and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie and now the makers have shared two new trailers of the project.

In the Heights trailer is about dreamers in Washington Heights

Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped two In the Heights trailers. Both of them have many similar and different sequences. One In the Heights trailer is named Powerful, while the other is Washington Heights. As the names suggest, the former one focuses on the powerful dialogues and the latter one has the trailer title song. The videos are packed with sizzling chemistry, intricate choreography, catchy tracks, emotional bonding, and dreams.

The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical from Lin-Manuel follows the lives of the people in upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighbourhood. Many of them are immigrants or children of immigrants who live and work there. It includes Usnavi de la Vega, a boy who owns the local bodega and dreams of winning big in the lottery and making it out of the place he grew up in. The character is portrayed by Lin-Miranda himself on stage in the original Broadway, while Anthony Ramos plays it in the movie. His plans are put on a hiatus when it seems his longtime crush and beauty salon worker, Vanessa, might reciprocate his feelings. All the while, the heat rises in the neighbourhood, bringing everyone’s tension and truth out in the open.

In the Heights official synopsis

Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

In the Heights has music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The cast includes Corey Hawkins (BlacKkKlansman), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Height), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Ren), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black) and Jimmy Smits (the Star Wars films). The movie is scheduled to release in theatres and on HBO Max on June 18, 2021.