Independence Day Cast: A Peek Into Central Characters Of The Science Fiction

Independence Day, starring Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Jeff Goldblum, and Judd Hirsch in the lead, depicts what happens when Aliens invade earth to destroy the planet. The movie directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich was of the highest-grossing films of its time. The movie released in 1996 has a second part that released 20 years after the first part. Much like its first part, Independence Day: Resurgence also managed to impress the audience with its intriguing storyline. Here's all you need to know about the cast of Independence Day.

Independence Day cast details

Will Smith as Captain Steven Hiller

Will Smith plays the titular role of Captain Steven Hiller, a jet pilot, in the 1996 hit movie. Allegedly, Will Smith bagged the character because of his performance in Fred Schepisi's Six Degrees of Separation. Will Smith, who had an action-oriented role, managed to impress the audiences and critics with his agility. His chemistry with Vivica A. Fox was also appreciated.

Vivica A. Fox as Jasmine Dubrow

Independence Day was Vivica's first feature movie after a string of television shows. Her performance in science fiction was appreciated, especially her scene with Will Smith. Although her role was limited and small compared to others, however, Vivica managed to impress the moviegoers with her sporadic performance.

Jeff Goldblum as David Levinson

Jeff Goldblum, popularly known for his work in films like Jurassic Park (1993), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), among others, essayed the central character of David Levinson, who discovers that Aliens are going to attack the earth. David also plays a significant role in developing a system to fight the alien attack. Interestingly, he is the one who devises a way to defeat the aliens. Jeff Goldblum's portrayal as a satellite engineer won him many accolades from critics and audiences.

Judd Hirsch as Julius Levinson

Judd Hirsch essayed the role of Jeff Goldblum's father in the film. Although his role was limited, however, he played a pivotal role in introducing Jeff Goldblum's character to President of United States Thomas Whitmore (played by Bill Pullman). Judd Hirsch's camaraderie with Jeff Goldblum was well-appreciated by the moviegoers.

Bill Pullman as President Thomas J. Whitmore

Bill Pullman, popularly known for movies like Lost Highway (1997), Space Balls (1987), among others, essayed the role of President Thomas J. Whitmore. Bill Pullman allegedly watched the documentary film- The War Room to prepare for his role in the science fiction. Bill Pullman's character arc from a President to a helpless husband was commended by the critics.

