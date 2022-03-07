Last Updated:

Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Winners List: 'The Lost Daughter', Lee Jung Jae Win Big

The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 that were held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California, was a gala night with several stars in attendance.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Lee Jung Jae, Independent Spirit Awards 2022, Independent Spirit Awards, Squid Game, The Lost Daughter

Image: AP/Twitter/Movie_Land


The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California, was a gala night with several stars in attendance. Celebrating the best of independent cinema and TV, the evening saw some of Hollywood's major stars taking awards home. Among the big winners of the night was Maggie Gyllenhaal who won the Best Director and Best Feature for her film The Lost Daughter.

The Best Male Lead performance award was won by Simon Rex for his film Red Rocket whereas Taylour Paige took home the Best Female Lead honour for her performance in Zola. Apart from these names, the other major win came after Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae won big at the awards. 

As fans are speculating on other winners from the award show, we have compiled a complete list of all the winners who won big at the Independent Spirit Awards. 

Best Feature

The Lost Daughter 

Best Male Lead

Simon Rex, Red Rocket 

Best International Film

Drive My Car 

Best Female Lead

Taylor Paige, Zola 

Best Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter 

Best Cinematography

Passing (Eduard Grau) 

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad 

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game 

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing 

Best New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs 

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, Passing 

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter 

Best Editing

Zola (Joi McMillon) 

Best First Feature

7 Days 

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Image: AP/Twitter/Movie_Land: 

READ | 'Squid Game' stars Lee Jung Jae & Jung Ho Yeon give emotional speech at SAG Awards
READ | Gotham Awards: Maggie Gyllenhaal's 'The Lost Daughter' bags top 'best feature' award
READ | Dakota Johnson reveals she inked her The Lost Daughter co-star Olivia Colman's 1st tattoo
READ | 'Nomadland' wins big at the Independent Spirit Awards, Riz Ahmed wins best actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Independent Spirit Awards 2022, Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Winners, The Lost Daughter
First Published:
COMMENT