Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Winners List: 'The Lost Daughter', Lee Jung Jae Win Big

The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California, was a gala night with several stars in attendance. Celebrating the best of independent cinema and TV, the evening saw some of Hollywood's major stars taking awards home. Among the big winners of the night was Maggie Gyllenhaal who won the Best Director and Best Feature for her film The Lost Daughter.

The Best Male Lead performance award was won by Simon Rex for his film Red Rocket whereas Taylour Paige took home the Best Female Lead honour for her performance in Zola. Apart from these names, the other major win came after Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae won big at the awards.

As fans are speculating on other winners from the award show, we have compiled a complete list of all the winners who won big at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Best Feature

The Lost Daughter

Best Male Lead

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best International Film

Drive My Car

Best Female Lead

Taylor Paige, Zola

Best Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best Cinematography

Passing (Eduard Grau)

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Black and Missing

Best New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs

Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Best Editing

Zola (Joi McMillon)

Best First Feature

7 Days

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Image: AP/Twitter/Movie_Land: