Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Winners List: 'The Lost Daughter', Lee Jung Jae Win Big

Image: AP/Twitter/Movie_Land
The Independent Spirit Awards 2022 held on March 6 in Santa Monica, California, was a gala night with several stars in attendance. Celebrating the best of independent cinema and TV, the evening saw some of Hollywood's major stars taking awards home. Among the big winners of the night was Maggie Gyllenhaal who won the Best Director and Best Feature for her film The Lost Daughter.
The Best Male Lead performance award was won by Simon Rex for his film Red Rocket whereas Taylour Paige took home the Best Female Lead honour for her performance in Zola. Apart from these names, the other major win came after Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae won big at the awards.
As fans are speculating on other winners from the award show, we have compiled a complete list of all the winners who won big at the Independent Spirit Awards.
The Lost Daughter
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Drive My Car
Taylor Paige, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Passing (Eduard Grau)
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Black and Missing
Reservation Dogs
Ruth Negga, Passing
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Zola (Joi McMillon)
7 Days
Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig
