India At Oscars: Know All About Naatu Naatu Composer MM Keeravaani

Oscars 2023 is a big event for India this year. SS Rajamouli's RRR is nominated for Naatu Naatu under the Best Original Song category. The actual nominees on the list are MM Keeraavani for music and Chandrabose for lyrics. Keeraavani has burst on to the global scene as Naatu Naatu continues to garner international acclaim.

MM Keeravaani's modest beginnings?

Keeravani is the musical talent behind Naatu Naatu's roaring international success. Keeravaani is a native of Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh. He belongs to a musically talented lineage - his father is a lyricist and screenwriter while his brother like him is a music director and also a singer. Not many know that Keeravaani is director SS Rajamouli's cousin. He is also the nephew of renowned screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and his elder son Kaala Bhairava is also a singer.

The start of his career

MM Keeravaani began his musical career as an assistant music director in the Telugu film industry. He worked under the guidance and direction of veteran lyricist Veturi. Mouli's 1990 film Manasu Mamatha was his firts big break which paved the way for him to excel in the Telugu film industry. Ram Gopal Varma's Kshana Kshanam cemented his position as a much sought after talent. Keeravaani has mentioned John Williams and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan as primary influences to his music.

Past accolades



MM Keeravaani is no stranger to appreciation for his work. He has won awards for hit soundtracks in Magadheera and Baahubali 2. He further has 11 Nandi awards, 3 of which are for playback singing. He was also recently conferred with the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

The big leagues

The Oscars is not Keeravaani's first international outing. The man of the moment has registered a Saturn Award nomination for Baahubali 2. He also has to his credit the prestigious Golden Globe, which he won for Naatu Naatu. His first major award was as early as in 1997. It was a National Award win for Annamayya.

Team RRR awaits a much anticipated victory next week at the Oscars 2023. The ceremony can be streamed live Monday March 13 (IST), on Disney+Hotstar 5.30 am onwards.