India At Oscars LIVE Updates: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Vies To Win Best Original Song

Ram Charan, in an interview, said his father Chiranjeevi told him the value of winning the Academy Award as younger actors don't understand what it means so early in someone's career. He said, "Oscars is like an Olympic gold medal equivalent for us."
Although singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava will be performing live at the Oscars. Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are unlikely to perform due to a lack of time to rehearse. In an interview with KTLA, Jr NTR said, "I don't think that's happening. I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have the time to rehearse." Read story
Deepika Padukone is among the Oscar presenters this year. She is only the third Indian to receive this honour. Read more
In 1983, Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design for Gandhi. In 1992, Satyajit Ray was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the world of cinema. Read more
In an interview, AR Rahman spoke about how an Oscar win for Naatu Naatu 'will lift India up'. Rahman won two Oscars in 2009 for his song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire. Read more.
The film is based on an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu, his mahout Bomman, and his caregiver Bellie Amma. The couple Bomman and Bellie, who are from the Kattunayakan tribal community, raise orphaned elephant calves. Read more
From winning the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2022 to bagging the Golden Eye award for Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the Delhi-based filmmaker. Read Story
The Indian nominations include RRR’s track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, All That Breathes for the Best Documentary Feature, and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, here’s everything you need to know about India’s nominees. Read Story
RRR's Naatu Naatu is competing with Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Pather Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Read Story
The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani, while the lyrics of the viral track have been written by Chandrabose. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have lent their voice to the song. Read Story
India received three nominations at Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers are in the race at the 95th Academy Awards.
