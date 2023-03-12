Last Updated:

India At Oscars LIVE Updates: RRR Song Naatu Naatu Vies To Win Best Original Song

As film buffs across the globe gear up for one of the biggest celebrations of cinema -- the Academy Awards, in India, hopes for the RRR song Naatu Naatu bringing home the aureate statuette have been skyrocketing. Indian titles All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers, nominated under Best Documentary Film and Best Documentary Short Film categories respectively, are eyeing Oscar glory too.

Naatu Naatu

17:38 IST, March 12th 2023
Ram Charan reveals dad Chiranjeevi's reaction to Naatu Naatu nomination

Ram Charan, in an interview, said his father Chiranjeevi told him the value of winning the Academy Award as younger actors don't understand what it means so early in someone's career. He said, "Oscars is like an Olympic gold medal equivalent for us."
 

16:48 IST, March 12th 2023
Will Jr. NTR, Ram Charan perform Naatu Naatu at Oscars?

Although singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava will be performing live at the Oscars. Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are unlikely to perform due to a lack of time to rehearse. In an interview with KTLA, Jr NTR said, "I don't think that's happening. I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have the time to rehearse." Read story
 

16:00 IST, March 12th 2023
Deepika Padukone To Present At Oscars 2023; Know Other Indians Who Did The Honours

Deepika Padukone is among the Oscar presenters this year. She is only the third Indian to receive this honour. Read more

Deepika Padukone

 

15:14 IST, March 12th 2023
Oscars 2023: Indians Who Won At Academy Awards In The Past

In 1983, Bhanu Athaiya became the first Indian to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design for Gandhi. In 1992, Satyajit Ray was awarded an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the world of cinema. Read more 

Bhanu Athaiya

 

14:37 IST, March 12th 2023
AR Rahman on Naatu Naatu's potential Oscar win

In an interview, AR Rahman spoke about how an Oscar win for Naatu Naatu 'will lift India up'. Rahman won two Oscars in 2009 for his song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire. Read more.

 

14:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Oscars 2023: The Elephant Whisperers - A Love Story About Human And Animal Bond

The film is based on an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu, his mahout Bomman, and his caregiver Bellie Amma. The couple Bomman and Bellie, who are from the Kattunayakan tribal community, raise orphaned elephant calves. Read more

The Elephant Whisperers

 

14:13 IST, March 12th 2023
India At Oscars: Who Is Shaunak Sen? Best Documentary Film Nominee All That Breathes Maker

From winning the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2022 to bagging the Golden Eye award for Best Documentary at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the Delhi-based filmmaker.  Read Story

Shaunak Sen/All That Breathes poster

 

14:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Oscars 2023: Everything about India’s nominees.

The Indian nominations include RRR’s track Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, All That Breathes for the Best Documentary Feature, and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, here’s everything you need to know about India’s nominees. Read Story

Indian nominees

 

14:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Competing With THESE Tracks

RRR's Naatu Naatu is competing with Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Pather Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once). Read Story
 

Naatu Naatu/RRR

 

14:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Oscars 2023: Everything About RRR Song Naatu Naatu

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani, while the lyrics of the viral track have been written by Chandrabose. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have lent their voice to the song. Read Story
 

Naatu Naatu

 

14:13 IST, March 12th 2023
Indian titles nominated at the Oscars

India received three nominations at Oscars 2023. Naatu Naatu from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers are in the race at the 95th Academy Awards.
 

