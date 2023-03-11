All That Breathes At Oscars 2023: Shaunak Sen Documentary Competing With THESE Titles

Oscars 2023 is a big event for India this year. Among the titles making the nation proud is Shaunak Sen's honest and well-crafted All That Breathes. The documentary film has scored a nomination in the competitive category of Best Documentary Film.

What is All That Breathes about?

The documentary feature film focuses on the quest of two brothers to save and nurse the black kite species, something seminal to their Delhi's ecosystem. The documentary is based on a pair of real-life brothers runnning a devoted bird clinic in the city.

Sen has said, “I am drawn by the subject of the interconnectedness of an ecosystem — one that humans are a part of, not apart from. How man, animals share space and become part of the whole. It is a valuable story.”

Strong competitive line up in Documentary Film category



All That Breathes faces solid competition from 4 feature films in the category. These are All The Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters and Navalny. The diverse array of themes does not allow for accurate predictions to be made.



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is spread across 7 chapters and captures the work of Nan Goldin, photographer and activist who takes on Purdue pharma's Sackler family as the prime instigators of the opioid crisis.

Fire of Love, very aptly named, follows the lives of two volcanologists right up until their death in an eruption making for a compelling watch.

Tugging at the heartstrings is A House Made of Splinters portraying the lives of children in an orphanage in eastern Ukraine being cared for by social workers.

Navalny ends this competitive line up with its intense coverage of the poisoning of Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the subsequent investigation into the matter.

Shaunak Sen awaits the news of a potential victory at the 95th Academy Award. It can be streamed in India on March 13, 5.30 am onwards on Disney+Hotstar.