The Elephant Whisperers At Oscars 2023: Short Docu Films Competing With India’s Nomination

The Oscars this year has India waiting with bated breath, courtesy its 3 major nominations. Among the titles taking India to the global stage is Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers. It is nominated under the category of Best Documentary Short Film.

What is the Elephant Whisperers about?

Within 39 minutes, The Elephant Whisperers captures Gonsalves' 5-year journey at Mudumalai National Park, charting the incredible bond between a couple - Bomman and Belli and an orphaned child elephant, Raghu. A chance spotting of Bomman with Raghu sparked Gonsalves' interest which she later cultivated to film her Oscar-nominated title. The elephant camp has since been receiving a lot of attention.

Competition ahead



The Elephant Whisperers faces solid competition from 4 films in the category, which are Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate. With vastly differing themes, the big win could be anybody's game.

In a crisp 25 minutes, Haulout sharply conveys the magnanimity of nature in front of man and his curiosities, all through the lens of a dedicated marine biologist passionately observing the migration of walruses.

Beautifully tying up themes of growing against a father daughter dynamic next, is How Do You Measure a Year? compiled through a series of home videos.

Next up, The Martha Mitchell Effect, running slightly longer at 40 minutes, through archival footage covers the Watergate whistleblower of the same name.

Rounding up this list is Stranger At The Gate, a serious take on islamophobia instigated by PTSD and how much compassion can achieve through the journey of war veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and a small local mosque.

Gonsalves and team await news of a potential victory from the 95th Academy Awards. It can be streamed in India on March 13 (IST), 5.30 am onwards on Disney+Hotstar.