India At Oscars: Who Is Shaunak Sen? Best Documentary Film Nominee All That Breathes Maker

Shaunak Sen, who is currently nominated for his documentary All That Breathes at the Oscars 2023, has already won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival 2022 and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. This is a feat that no other filmmaker has to their name.

Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, here’s everything you need to know about the Delhi-based filmmaker.

Shaunak Sen's early beginnings

Shaunak Sen was born on 21 July 1998 in Kolkata, India. He learnt filmmaking at the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre Jamia Milia in Delhi and later obtained his doctorate from the School of Arts and Aesthetics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Various organisations supported his academic and early professional works, including the Films Division of India Documentary Fellowship (2013), the CSDS-Sarai Digital and Social Media Fellowship (2014), the Pro Helvetia Residency (2016), and the Charles Wallace Fellowship (2018). In 2018, he was also a visiting scholar at Cambridge University's ERC Urban Ecologies project.

Shaunak Sen's films

Shaunak’s first feature documentary film was titled Cities of Sleep. It was released in 2016. Funded by the Films Division of India, the film revolves around the world of those who spend their nights at shelters. It provided an experimental portrait of a set of unique sleep practices in Delhi.

All That Breathes is his second feature documentary film. It premiered in January 2022 at the Sundance Film Festival. The film followed two brothers who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially the black kite. It shows their journey as they struggle to care for the birds along with other tiny creatures in the backdrop of Delhi’s smog-choked skies.

The documentary is now nominated at the Oscars 2023 in the Best Documentary Feature Film category. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 13 (IST), at the Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood.