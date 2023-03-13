India Elated, Says PM Modi As Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers Win Oscar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated RRR team for the Naatu Naatu song and The Elephant Whisperers for their Oscars win. He said that the 'Naatu Naatu' song will be remembered for years to come. On The Elephant Whisperers, he said that their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.

"The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud.," said PM Modi.

Exceptional!



India is elated and proud.

In a separate tweet, PM Modi lauded the Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'. He said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars."

Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film RRR on March 13 became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song. The song was composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Elephant Whisperers became the first-ever Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Tamil short documentary was pitted against How Do You Measure a Year?, Haulout and Stranger at the Gate.