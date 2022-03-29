Indian-American producer Joseph Patel made it big at the recently held Oscars 2022, by bagging the Best Documentary Feature Academy Award for Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). He, along with co-producers David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent and director Ahmir Thompson won the coveted award, which was followed by a powerful acceptance speech.

Addressing the guests, Joseph commended how two South Asians (including Riz Ahmed) won big at the ceremony. He also expressed excitement about becoming the 'first Patel ever' to win an Oscar. His documentary, Summer of Soul, is based on the "1969 Harlem Cultural festival which celebrated African-American music and culture and promoted Black pride and unity."

In his speech, Patel mentioned, "This will please my mother. I am the first Patel ever to win an Oscar. So I'm very proud of that". He further added," But I think it's remarkable that two South-Asians won an Oscar tonight. Riz Ahmed earlier today became the ninth South Asian to ever win an Academy Award, I became the tenth." He also shared a picture of the trophy he received with a caption, "First Patel to ever win an Oscar." Take a look.

The documentary has also bagged various notable awards at events including the Sundance Film Festival, Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, National Board of Review, British Academy Film Awards, and Producers Guild of America among others.

Joseph also showcased his celebratory mood as he posted a glimpse of the Oscar trophy alongside a bottle of champagne. In the caption, he mentioned, "Appreciate the love from everyone. This one felt like it was for "us." Finally going to bed but gonna have a lot to say later. Promise to get back to everyone!.

Meanwhile, Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for Aneil Karia's live-action short film The Long Goodbye. In his award acceptance speech, Riz mentioned, "In such divided times, we believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no 'us' and 'them'. There's just 'us'. This is for everyone who feels like they don't belong. Anyone who feels like they're stuck in no man's land. You're not alone. We'll meet you there. That's where the future is. Peace."

